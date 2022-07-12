Yes, That Below Deck Mediterranean Incident Was as Scary as It Looked

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew was ship out of luck on the season seven premiere.

In fact, the July 11 episode was so chaotic that fans were hit with a "to be continued" at the end, just as the superyacht's stabilizers went out. The sudden failure of a majorly important part of the boat had the crew and the guests panicking, especially as bottles on the bar and furniture began to slide around and the ship started to drastically rock back and forth.

Viewers won't know how Captain Sandy Yawn and her team are going to recover from the incident until next week, but one thing's for sure: The situation was was as nerve-racking as it looked.

At least, that's how deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers feels. "It was a bad situation," he told E! News during an exclusive interview. "It was something very very unexpected. You just worry about the safety of yourselves and the guests."