Yes, That Below Deck Mediterranean Incident Was as Scary as It Looked

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew was ship out of luck on the season seven premiere.
In fact, the July 11 episode was so chaotic that fans were hit with a "to be continued" at the end, just as the superyacht's stabilizers went out. The sudden failure of a majorly important part of the boat had the crew and the guests panicking, especially as bottles on the bar and furniture began to slide around and the ship started to drastically rock back and forth.
Viewers won't know how Captain Sandy Yawn and her team are going to recover from the incident until next week, but one thing's for sure: The situation was was as nerve-racking as it looked.
At least, that's how deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers feels. "It was a bad situation," he told E! News during an exclusive interview. "It was something very very unexpected. You just worry about the safety of yourselves and the guests."
Mzi described the overall incident as "traumatic," but acknowledged that with a new yacht, comes new problems. "There's always going to be a bit of a teething process that has to endure before the boat's 100 percent correct," he added. "And generally, I think we were in that teething process. So we experienced a lot of actual boat problems and crew problems."
Yes, you read that right: there's also drama amongst the crew to come. "Generally, our season had a lot of different personalities, and in terms of that, people are always gonna clash," Mzi said, adding that he himself was at odds with others "more so this season than last season."
As for the yet-to-be-resolved incident during the recent episode, Captain Sandy was, naturally, less phased, telling E! News that the stabilizers quitting is nothing she hasn't seen before, "but it's never fun."
Tune in next week to see how just how un-fun the situation is.
