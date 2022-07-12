2022 Emmys Are Finally Here

See the Full List of Nominees

Emmys 2022 Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore, Sadie Sink and More

The nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced July 12, which came with a bevy of big shocks and snubs. Find out the biggest surprises here.

Now that the dust has settled, it's time to dive into the nitty gritty of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. 

The nominations were announced July 12 by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove, with HBO's Succession leading the pack with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and a staggering 14 individual acting nods. 

Ted Lasso, the reigning Outstanding Comedy Series winner, and HBO's The White Lotus—competing in Limited Series despite coming back for season twowere close behind with 20 nominations each. Hacks and Only Murders In The Building followed with 17 nominations, while Euphoria nabbed an impressive 16 noms.

It wouldn't be Emmy nomination morning without a bunch of surprises—and this year didn't disappoint. Sydney Sweeney nabbed not one, but two nominations for her work on both Euphoria and The White Lotus. She'll be competing against Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, who finally earned a nomination for the show's sixth season.

Of course, with the television broader and more competitive than ever, there were bound to be some shocking omissions, as well. Fans of Yellowstone won't be pleased that the Kevin Costner-starring western was blanked in the major categories. It was also an underwhelming morning for This Is Us, who failed to garner any major nominations—including snubs for Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore—for the show's final season.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

For our full list of the biggest surprises and snubs from the list of nominees, keep reading:

 

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
SNUB

The final season of This Is Us

This Is Us went out on an emotional and cathartic high, but it didn't connect with Emmy voters. Not only was the beloved series snubbed in Outstanding Drama Series—where it's been nominated four times—stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore missed acting nominations. What's more, Brown had never missed for the show's previous five seasons. Not exactly a gracious send-off.

HBO
SURPRISE

Sydney Sweeney, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

It was a good morning to be Sydney Sweeney. The 24-year-old actress secured double nominations for her work on Euphoria and The White Lotus. In Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, she'll be competing against her White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell

Apple Tv
SNUB

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Despite being nominated for the show's first season, Jennifer Aniston was snubbed for the second season of The Morning Show. Her co-star Reese Witherspoon, however, did make the cut.

 

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
SURPRISE

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

After controversial snubs for the first five seasons of Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn finally broke through with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Oliver Upton/FX
SNUB

Atlanta, Outstanding Comedy Series

Perhaps the nearly four years in between seasons two and three of Atlanta were detrimental to the show's Emmy potential. Despite nominations for the series' first two seasons—the last coming in 2018—the show missed a Drama Series nomination. Donald Glover, however, did manage a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Paramount Network
SNUB

Yellowstone, Outstanding Drama Series

Despite being one of the biggest shows on television, Yellowstone couldn't break through at the Emmys. The Paramount+ western managed a Drama Ensemble nomination at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, leading some to believe its Emmys moment was imminent. Maybe next year, cowboys. 

Barbara Nitke/Hulu
SNUB

Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Selena Gomez's co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short earned nominations for their work on the first season of Only Murders In The Building, but she was left off the list. For a show that's so much about the trio at the center, it doesn't seem quite right.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
SURPRISE

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, Outstanding Competition Program

The first season of Prime Video's Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrls earned a nomination for Outstanding Competition Program, joining the ranks of category stalwarts like The Amazing Race, Top Chef and RuPaul's Drag Race. It's about damn time.

Netflix
SURPRISE

Inventing Anna, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

We expected a nomination for Inventing Anna's Julia Garner, but a nomination for the series itself? We didn't see that coming.

Courtesy of Netflix
SNUB

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink in Stranger Things, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Stranger Things managed a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, but it struck out in the acting categories. Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink, who gave two of the buzziest performances in the show's fourth season, were snubbed.

