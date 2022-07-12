Amazon Prime Day 2022: Must-Shop Deals on JBL, Ninja, Color Wow, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping enthusiasts rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here! This is the best sale of the year with major discounts on beauty products, home decor, fashion, and more essentials. You can pretty much buy anything at Amazon, so where do you begin?
There are just so many good deals that it may be tough to narrow down your purchases, but you're in the right place. If you're looking for hair products, you're in luck because there are discounts on Olaplex and Color Wow products.
If you're shopping with the kitchen in mind, there's a can't-miss Ninja Pressure Cooker/ Air Fryer discount. You can get a 44% discount on these JBL earbuds too. If you want to know about more standout deals, here are some of the best picks.
Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
If you're looking for some hair-related compliments, this is the product you need. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly game-changing hair treatment. It is a complete necessity for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 64,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
E! shoppers know that this is an E! Editor favorite. It's such a game-changer. It eliminates frizz and gives me a smooth look that lasts for days, even in the summer heat. This is just what you need if you want a hair transformation. I could not be more obsessed. It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Here's what you need to know to get the most out of this product:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Save yourself some time and get this flat iron. You can use it on damp hair, which means you can skip the blow dry. Get your hair styled with just one pass. This iron has titanium plates that will make your hair shiny and pin straight, per the brand.
This iron has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
If you want shiny, manageable, healthy hair, Olaplex has some amazing products. This shampoo is super moisturizing and it eliminates frizz, flyaways, and breakage. Plus, it has a light clean smell that doesn't overpower.
The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo has 43,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner,
Follow up the Olaplex Shampoo with this conditioner, which has 44,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Leave this on for about three minutes. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand.
Color Wow Root Cover Up – Instantly Cover Greys + Touch up Highlights
If you want to extend your time between salon visits, this root powder is a great way to cover up those greys or grown-out highlights. It's easy to use, stays put, and it's not messy. This is something you're gonna want on hand at all times. This product is water-resistant and sweat-proof.
This root powder has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 8 shades to choose from.
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Pump up the volume and get the hair you've always dreamed of. Just apply 2-3 pumps to your damp hair, making sure to evenly distribute it from roots to ends. You can blow dry it for immediate gratification or you can blow dry it or you can let your strands air dry.
This weightless product is alcohol-free and it protects your hair from the heat. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray
You can use this on wet or dry hair to give your roots a lift. This product provides heat protection and volume without feeling stiff or sticky. You can spray it on damp hair and blow dry your locks or you can get an instant lift on dry hair.
This spray has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is a go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. It has a major impact, especially when you use it overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Chrishell Stause, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that Steams, Slow Cooks, Sears, Sautés, & More
If you want to step up your cooking game, but you're limited with the counterspace, you need the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. You can do so much with this one device, including steaming, slow cooking, broiling, frying, and slow cooking. There are so many healthy recipes you can try that are easy to make.
This is a great device with 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds
Earbuds are essential for just about everything, whether you're working, working out, studying, or commuting. You need high-quality sound with a long battery life. This option from JBL has 25 hours of battery life and crisp sound. Plus, these are 60% off. This is a can't-miss deal, for sure.
There are seven colorways to choose from. The JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds have 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more Prime Day picks, check out these recommendations from Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.