Amazon Prime Day 2022: Must-Shop Deals on JBL, Ninja, Color Wow, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping enthusiasts rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here! This is the best sale of the year with major discounts on beauty products, home decor, fashion, and more essentials. You can pretty much buy anything at Amazon, so where do you begin?

There are just so many good deals that it may be tough to narrow down your purchases, but you're in the right place. If you're looking for hair products, you're in luck because there are discounts on Olaplex and Color Wow products.

If you're shopping with the kitchen in mind, there's a can't-miss Ninja Pressure Cooker/ Air Fryer discount. You can get a 44% discount on these JBL earbuds too. If you want to know about more standout deals, here are some of the best picks.