Pete Davidson Has the Best Reaction to Showering With Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian hasn't given up on love.
The Good American co-founder makes this abundantly clear in the first teaser, released July 11, for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians, premiering Sept. 22.
"I do believe in love," Khloe states in a voice over. "When you love, you know you're alive. You have these feelings." This comment raised eyebrows since Khloe recently announced she's not "seeing a soul" and focusing on herself, amid reports that she's dating a private equity investor following her split from Tristan Thompson.
Speaking of the L-word, Kim Kardashian's relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson continues to heat up. In the trailer, she says, "Life is good."
"I have a new boyfriend," Kim continues. "I'm just having a really good time." Like, really good. As she's getting ready in one scene, she calls over Pete, asking, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"
Pete responds by throwing what he's holding and running over to her. Oh, to be young and in love!
As for the other sisters, well, it's just another day in the life of a Kar-Jenner. Kendall Jenner is shown strutting the runway, while Kylie Jenner is preparing for the arrival of her and Travis Scott's second child together.
The trailer then shows Kylie giving the cameras a peace sign as she awaits the little one's arrival, nurses moving around her. By the next scene, Kylie is back in her designer clothes and full-face of makeup, telling Kendall, "I need my first night out. I haven't had a night out in almost a year."
But the Kardashians aren't just sharing the good parts of their lives. In one scene, Kris Jenner lays on a hospital bed as boyfriend Corey Gamble gives her a kiss. "I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris explains. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about mom."
On top of that, the family is dealing with Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them, in which she accused Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris of defamation. Khloe and Kim speak about the trial, with the Good American co-founder saying, "She's suing us for over $100 million and we're leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?"
The jury ultimately found them not guilty this May.
See what happens in season two of The Kardashians when the show premieres on Hulu Sept. 22.