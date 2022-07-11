Pete Davidson Has the Best Reaction to Showering With Kim Kardashian

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones

Khloe Kardashian hasn't given up on love.

The Good American co-founder makes this abundantly clear in the first teaser, released July 11, for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians, premiering Sept. 22.

"I do believe in love," Khloe states in a voice over. "When you love, you know you're alive. You have these feelings." This comment raised eyebrows since Khloe recently announced she's not "seeing a soul" and focusing on herself, amid reports that she's dating a private equity investor following her split from Tristan Thompson.

Speaking of the L-word, Kim Kardashian's relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson continues to heat up. In the trailer, she says, "Life is good."

"I have a new boyfriend," Kim continues. "I'm just having a really good time." Like, really good. As she's getting ready in one scene, she calls over Pete, asking, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"

Pete responds by throwing what he's holding and running over to her. Oh, to be young and in love!

As for the other sisters, well, it's just another day in the life of a Kar-Jenner. Kendall Jenner is shown strutting the runway, while Kylie Jenner is preparing for the arrival of her and Travis Scott's second child together.