Why Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Say Jesse Palmer Was the Ideal Host

Co-Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are happy to have Jesse Palmer by their side as they navigate this unprecedented season.
After all, the host got to know them throughout Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. "I think that provided extra support from him," Gabby exclusively told E! News, adding that he had an understanding of who they both are individually.
Of course, Rachel acknowledged that it was still a challenge for Jesse, seeing as he was now working with two leads, instead of one. As she put it, "Jesse definitely had his hands full."
But his familiarity with the girls aided him throughout, with Rachel saying, "I feel like he taught us so much. We talked so much and he really just supported us no matter what we wanted to do."
Some Bachelor Nations fans had thought that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams would be tapped as hosts for The Bachelorette since they previously ran point on Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons.
Even Kaitlyn was bummed she wasn't asked to return, saying in March, "I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad. I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them."
But Kaitlyn understood that this may be a "blessing in disguise," as she has other matters to attend to. "There's a lot of exciting things coming up in the next few months, and it all just feels very overwhelming," she explained. "But I guess it's that saying like, you can have it all, but you can't have it all at once. I will be sad though. I want to be there to support them, but that's the update."
Tayshia and Kaitlyn were initially called in to replace Chris Harrison, who left the Bachelor franchise following criticism of his response to racism accusations.
The franchise has continued to evolve following Chris' departure, with ABC shaking things up each season. The biggest change thus far has been the introduction of co-Bachelorettes, and Jesse previously told E! News, this is just the beginning. As he teased on E!'s Daily Pop, "A lot of rules are gonna get broken."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.