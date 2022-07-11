Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah just took a major step in her ongoing legal battle.

Documents obtained by E! News show that Shah plead guilty in federal court on July 11, just a week before she was set to go on trial for her ties to an alleged telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly. Prior to the last-minute hearing, Shah had maintained her innocence after being arrested in March 2021, initially pleading not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Now, Shah has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to $9.5 million in fines and restitution, in addition to a $6 million forfeiture.

NBC News reported that during the July 11 proceedings, Shah stated that she had "agreed with others to commit with wire fraud" and "knew it misled" many victims, some of whom she said were over the age of 55. "[I] knew it was wrong," Shah told the court. "Many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."