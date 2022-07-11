Elon Musk Tweets Meme of Himself Laughing in Response to Twitter's Lawsuit Threat

Elon Musk wants to have the last laugh.
On July 10, the SpaceX CEO shared a meme of himself laughing in response to Twitter saying it would pursue legal action against him for backing out of their $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.
Musk tweeted four images of himself in various stages of laughter next to captions that read, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court."
He then followed the post with a meme of Chuck Norris playing chess with only one pawn on his side of the board, while his competitor had a complete set of pieces on the other side, tweeting, "Chuckmate."
Musk's posts come two days after he announced that he was pulling out of his agreement with Twitter, alleging that the platform would not disclose how many bots were using the site.
His attorney, Mike Ringler, sent a letter to Twitter's board July 8, saying, "Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information."
In response to Musk's letter, Bret Taylor, chair of Twitter's board, tweeted that the board was "committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon" with the Tesla founder and "plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."