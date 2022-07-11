Beanie Feldstein Leaving Broadway's Funny Girl Sooner Than Expected

Watch : Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

Beanie Feldstein's final curtain call as Fanny Brice is coming sooner than expected.

The actress announced on July 10 she would be leaving the Broadway production of Funny Girl at the end of the month. (She was originally set to star through September 25).

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," she wrote on Instagram. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than I anticipated."

While Feldstein is bowing out sooner that showgoers thought, the memories will last a lifetime.

"I will never forget this experience from the bottom of my heart," the Booksmart star continued, "I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart."