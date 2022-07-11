Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth and Fiancé Taylor Mock Announce Sex of Baby

Watch : Tia Booth Says Colton Underwood as Next "Bachelor" Is Strange

Let the blue confetti fly because Tia Booth and her fiancé Taylor Mock are having a baby boy.

On July 10, the Bachelor alum shared a boomerang of herself and Taylor on Instagram, popping their sex reveal cannons, releasing blue powder and confetti into the air. The couple then shared a kiss as they celebrated the exciting news.

Several Bachelor Nation members commemorated the news in the comments section of the post, including former Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, who wrote, "Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!!"

Demi Burnett, who starred as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, commented, "Every cell in my body just knew you were going to have a boy," while former Bachelor in Paradise star Jessenia Cruz wrote, "OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Tia met Taylor in Nashville, Tennessee months before she began filming the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise. But after she wrapped on the show, the pair reconnected and things began to get serious.