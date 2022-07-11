Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt Marries Soccer Star Dani Rhodes in Beachside Ceremony

Watch : J.J. Watt Goes Gaga Over Jennifer Aniston

TJ Watt has scored one of the biggest touchdowns of his life.

On July 9, the outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers tied the knot with soccer star Dani Rhodes in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Several attendees of the nuptials shared videos and pictures from the wedding, including TJ's brothers JJ Watt and Derek Watt, who also play in the NFL.

In a clip posted on Derek's Instagram Stories, Dani and TJ shared their first dance together as a married couple as the words "D & T 09072022" were displayed on the rocks behind them. The bride looked beautiful in a white lace floor-length gown, while the groom kept it classy in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt underneath.

Following the wedding, TJ shared photos of himself and his wife on the beach and posing at the top of the aisle, captioning the post, "Best day of my life."