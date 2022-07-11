Kelly Rizzo Reflects on "Learning How to Brave the World" 6 Months After Bob Saget’s Death

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

Kelly Rizzo is reflecting on what her life has been like since her husband Bob Saget's death six months ago.

"6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband," she wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram July 9. "6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth."

However, Rizzo noted "it's also been 6 months of looking for silver linings" and "learning how to brave the world" without Saget.

"6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you," she added of Saget, dad to daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer. "6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together."

And she's continuing to live her life the way he would have wanted. "6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that's what you would want…what you'd insist upon," Rizzo continued. "Even though you'd want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn't the same without you."