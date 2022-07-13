Avoid Summer Breakouts With Dr. Pimple Popper's Skincare Essentials Under $36

We interviewed Dr. Pimple Popper because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Dr. Pimple Popper is the owner of SLMD Skincare. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Before you have some fun, think about the summer sun.
Dr. Pimple Popper (AKA Dr. Sandra Lee) is back on TLC and ready to tackle her patient's biggest skin concerns. But before she heads into the office, the board certified dermatologist is sharing her tips for ensuring the hot months don't ruin your skin.
"Look for tried and true proven ingredients that address your personal skin concern; that's where you should park your hard earned dollars and splurge," she exclusively told E! News. "For example, if your skin is on the dryer side, you could opt for a heavier moisturizer for nighttime use. Skincare is so personal, but the holy grail for all skin types and tones is sunscreen!
It's time to follow doctor's order! Keep reading to see some of Dr. Pimple Popper's picks for the summer months and beyond.
SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Body Spray -
"Summer heat can trigger breakouts, and pimples can ‘pop' up anywhere on your body," Dr. Pimple Popper said. "That's why I love my SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Body Spray. This Unique 360 spray makes for super easy application, and will ensure that Bacne, butt-ne or any pimple anywhere on your body doesn't stand a chance this summer (and beyond!)"
CUPSHE Women's Cover Up Boho Print Bat Sleeve Swimsuit
"To prevent the sun from physically hitting your skin (skin damage? No thank you!), opt for cute and stylish cover ups," Dr. P shared. "I love a maxi cover up, as they're loose fitting, super comfy and come in a variety of different styles to suit all styles and body shapes."
SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Cleanser
"After a day of summer fun, it is super important to thoroughly cleanse the skin to ensure pores remain clear," Dr. P advised. "This will help to prevent blackheads and whiteheads from forming. My SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Cleanser is great for breakout prevention and treatment, leaving skin clean and fresh!"
Luna Bronze Sunless Tanning
"Enjoy a summer tan, just make sure it is minus the sun!" Dr. P shared. "This tanning brand Luna Bronze was created by a skin cancer survivor, after she learned the hard way that laying out in the sun to tan is simply not worth it! An authentic looking tan can be achieved easily, and even fades like a real tan without any of the skin damage. Sunless tanning is derm approved!"
Oversized Beach Straw Hat for Women
"A wide-brimmed hat is your summer BFF," Dr. P proclaimed. "Protect your face and the delicate chest area with ease by opting for a stylish summer hat. The bigger the better I say for old school Hollywood glam vibes, and extra points for skin protection and prevention too!"
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
"Sunscreen is my number one tip for summer skincare!" Dr. P said. "A big mistake people make is relying on their makeup to provide their sun protection. The truth is that cosmetic products are not under the FDA's watchful eyes and don't have to follow the strict guidelines that products manufactured and advertised as 'sunscreens' do."
Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
"Make sure you have a true sunscreen product and are applying it often (every two hours, or more frequently if you are sweating or in and out of the water)," Dr. P reminded us. "Don't forget your scalp especially along your part, the tops of your ears and feet, and the back of your neck!"
Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner
"Most of us know we need to wear sunscreen and be responsible with our skin in the sun, but don't forget your hair!" Dr. P shared. "Exposure to harsh UV rays, chlorine and saltwater can cause your hair to rapidly dry out. Lack of moisture in the strands will contribute to damage, including breakage and split ends. Before you head out for fun in the sun or a swim, apply a leave in conditioner like the Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner. This will protect your hair from the elements, while nourishing your hair's overall health."
Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.