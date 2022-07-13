Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok-Famous Beauty Products, Fashion, and Home Decor

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all had one of those "TikTok made me buy it" moments, right? Well, more realistically, if you are reading this article, you have had more than one of those TikTok-influenced shopping trips. If you currently have a bunch of screenshots saved in your phone of products you've been wanting to try, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here with the best deals of the year on beauty, fashion, and home products.
If you want to shop the items from your TikTok For You Page, here is your Prime Day shopping guide to those internet-famous products on sale right now.
TikTok-Famous Beauty Finds on Sale
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
E! shoppers have seen me rave about this miraculous hair product before. It's such a game-changer. It eliminates frizz and gives me a smooth look that lasts for days, even in the summer heat. This is just what you need if you want a hair transformation. I could not be more obsessed. It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Here's what you need to know to get the most out of this product:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Get a fool-proof, natural-looking tan with this iconic mousse from St. Tropez. It delivers a streak-free tan and it's easy to apply. This tan can last up to 10 days and it actually smells great too. This product has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This lip sleeping mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Chrishell Stause, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
I am obsessed with this product! I recommend it to anyone who has ever given me a hair-related compliment. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 64,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NuFACE MINI Starter Kit
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns. This set includes the toning device, a power adaptor, and a gel primer. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
This set has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Ultra-Gentle, All Hair Types, No White Residue, Paraben & Sulfate-Free
This plant-based dry shampoo has a devoted following. It leaves hair feeling clean, refreshed, and full of volume. It's also great to extend your style after curls or blowouts. This dry shampoo has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
You've definitely see this one all over For Your Page. The tightening effects are instant, but temporary. This is just what you need to firm and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles before a special occasion. Just apply a layer to clean, dry skin and let dry for 3 to 7 minutes. before you put on makeup or whatever else your day has in store.
This product has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, 2.25 inch Barrel
Going to DryBar for a blowout is such a luxurious, mood-lifting experience. Get that salon-level hairstyle at home with this blow dry brush from the brand.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
This product is great to brighten up the look of dark spots and tackle hyperpigmentation. It has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.
Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment - Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash, Repairing Acne Spot Treatment for Face and Body, Exfoliating Toner - 30 Day Complete Acne Skin Care Kit
If you've been struggling to get rid of acne, you need to try this iconic three-step system from Proactiv. It includes a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer for a complete skincare regimen. This set has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers, Bonus Super Clips Included
Get the voluminous hairstyle of your dreams with these hot rollers. These are so easy to use. Put them in your hair, then go on with the rest of your routine, putting on makeup, enjoying your breakfast, or whatever else you do before leaving the house.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore recommended these rollers, which have 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
This product has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula
Do not forget to use toner. A lot of people don't realize how vital this step is to your skincare routine. This alcohol-free toner soothes, tones, hydrates, and balances the skin's pH level, according to the brand. Additionally, it reduces the appearance of pores and helps maintain the skin's moisture barrier.
It has 64,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "So far I am a huge fan! I have always had acne proned skin. I had a terrible breakout last week, and I bought this toner because of the reviews. My breakout has since vanished, and I don't have any pimples right now! After the initial breakout, I did get a pimple here and there and this toner seems to get rid of them overnight."
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup, with SPF 25
You can apply this body makeup to get your desired coverage. it delivers medium to full coverage and it has sunscreen. You can use this to conceal scars, varicose veins, stretch marks, spider veins, and any other perceived imperfections.
This body makeup has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have Psoriasis.. I have Been limited in My Social Activities. I turn down All Beach and Cruises due to my Skin condition. I ordered Dermablend in Hope's that I could "Camouflage" My legs.. I shouldn't have to feel like I need to Camoflauge ME! But..I do. Well let me just say.. I have gone to the Beach, I'm booking a Cruise next year with My Family And I'm wearing shorts and going to my friend's Pool!! This is so Amazing! I'm confident my sister says I'm Beautiful and..Well I recommend this!!"
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks with Volcanic Cluster
This has been one of my go-to face masks for years. It's great to clear up congested skin without irritating my face. I use it about once a week and I always make sure to never run out of it.
It's also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. A fan of the mask shared, "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, its literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Give yourself some refreshing hydration and a little bit of indulgence when you add these eye patches to your self-care routine. These are already a game-changer, but they're even better when you keep them in the fridge. These eye gels have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TONYMOLY I'm Real- 10 Sheet Masks
This bundle has 10 sheet masks to address various skincare concerns. This is definitely a great deal, especially with the Prime Day discount. This bundle has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
If you're going to check out just one product from Haus Laboratories, the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner is an absolute must-have! This eyeliner is easy to apply with its flexible, precise microtip. The formula is long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes in black and brown with a devoted following, which includes 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is one of those products that keep selling out over and over.
A fan declared, "It's like bullet proof eyeliner! This must be some permanent marker type formula! That being said, it's AMAZING. I have REALLY oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hrs straight it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids. I've been using the same felt tip, 'stay all day' liquid liner for years, but I think I'm gonna switch to this one. The applicator portion is really sturdy, and is easy to use."
Another shopper said, "I tried all kinds of liquid eyeliner. I've been doing a cat eye for the last 12 years so I'd like to think I know what I'm talking about when it comes to quality liner. THIS IS QUALITY. The pigmentation on this is amazing. It's only black and the liquid comes out easily from the brush — no need to press hard on the tip to produce more. The brush itself is a soft and long felt so it's easy to maneuver the pen without having to pull on your lid. And it doesn't budge!! It will stay on the whole day, greasy eyelids and all."
TikTok-Famous Fashion Finds on Sale
The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag
This bag looks incredibly sophisticated, especially at this price point. It comes in 15 colorways, ranging from bright to neutral. This bag is a fashionista's dream, with one shopper sharing, "Very cute. Great size for traveling as crossbody bag. Looks very quality considering price tag."
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's is one of those iconic brands that never steers your wrong. This 501 cut has a high-rise waist and the fit is straight through the hip and thigh. Amazon has these in 25 colors including some fun options like orange, yellow, and pink. The shorts also come in plus sizes and they have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TikTok-Famous Home Finds on Sale
Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
A handheld vacuum is a great choice for a dorm or a small apartment. This vacuum has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's just what you need to clean countertops and the small crevices of your home.
Creative Co-Op Paulownia Wood Hand Carved Tray
This is a rustic chic serving tray, display for your perfumes, or even a great addition to your bookshelf or coffee table.
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer, 9.25-Inch, White
I've been using this bagel slicer since high school. It's easy to use and prevents me from accidentally cutting my hand when I slice a roll or a bagel. These slicers come in 4 colors and they have 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NeuType Full Length Mirror
You can use this as a freestanding mirror on its stand. Or you can tuck stand in and just lean this against the wall. Or you can even mount it on the wall. This is one of those essential items that you'll use every day and it adds depth and dimension to any room. This mirror has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more Prime Day picks, check out these recommendations from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams.