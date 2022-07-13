Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals to Make Back to School Shopping a Breeze

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It feels like summer just started, but a new school year will be here before we know it. And, of course, a new semester requires preparation and some shopping. Whether a student is going into kindergarten or their senior year of college, back to school shopping can get pretty pricey. That's why Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here at the perfect time. This sale lasts for two days with many discounts across all categories, including beauty, fashion, home, and tech products.
If you're a student or you're shopping for one, you can't miss these deals from Amazon.
Planners on Sale
Blue Sky 2022-2023 Academic Year Weekly and Monthly Planner
One of the best ways to get and stay organized is to write down your assignments. This planner has monthly, weekly, and yearly views to keep track of assignments, appointments, and extracurricular activities.
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook- Calendar, To-Do Lists, and Note Template Pages with 1 Pilot Frixion Pen & 1 Microfiber Cloth Included
Go green with this reusable notebook. No more wasting paper. This 42-page notebook has 7 different page styles designed for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and more. You can share your handwritten notes to cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.
It comes with a cloth to clean amd a special pen that functions as a pen, marker, or highlighter. Amazon has this 13 colorways. It has 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Backpacks and Laptop Bags on Sale
Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack
This backpack has multiple compartments to help you keep organized and a padded sleeve for laptops. This backpack has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics 17.3-Inch Laptop Case Bag
If you prefer a laptop case, this one comes in multiple sizes, compatible with many laptop models. There's room for power cords, business cards, and more back-to-school essentials. This bag has 62,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dorm Bedding on Sale
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set
Sheets are essential for dorm life. The more sets you have, the better, especially if you're a student who's trying to put off laundry day. These sheets come in 7 sizes and 44 colors and patterns. This set has 282,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Soothing Lavender Infusion
Dorm beds are not known for being luxurious. Elevate your situation with this memory foam mattress topper, which is supremely comfortable. This mattress topper comes in six sizes, including a Twin XL, which is usually a great fit for the dorms. This mattress topper has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows, King, 2-Pack
If you're moving away from home, you need some high-quality pillows for your dorm or on-campus apartment. You can get these down-alternative pillows in soft or medium consistencies. These pillows have 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
School Supplies on Sale
Cardinal 3 Ring Binders, 2 Inch Binder with Round Rings, Holds 475 Sheets, ClearVue Covers, Non-Stick, PVC-Free, Assorted Colors, 4 Pack
Are binders a fun purchase? No, but they're a necessary buy for a new semester. You might as well get a good deal, right?
Paper Mate Profile Retractable Ballpoint Pens, Bold Point (1.4mm), Assorted, 12 Count
Organize your schedule and class notes with a color-coded system when you use these pens. These pens have 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Post-it Notes Limited Edition Super Sticky Color Collection- 15 Pads
Stay organized and on top of your tasks with this set of multi-colored Post-It Notes. This set has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Electronics on Sale
Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51-5155 Green PC
Students need a laptop with great performance and long battery life for all of their assignments. This is a reliable laptop made with recycled materials that's available right now at an unbelievable price.
Amazon Basics USB Plug-n-Play Computer Speakers for PC or Laptop, Black - Set of 2
Use these external speakers to amplify your computer's sound for those important products. These speakers also come in grey and they have 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone
If you don't want to use external speakers to amplify the sounds of your projects, get these wireless headphones. They're great for studying, working out, walking to class, and anything a student can need. They come in black, red, and rose gold. These headphones have 37,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dorm Hampers on Sale
Songmics Handwoven Laundry Hamper
Living in a dorm means doing your own laundry. Put your dirty clothes in one of these woven hampers. There are five colorways to choose from and these hampers have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vacuums on Sale
ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-free Suction , Slim, Automatic Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Daily Schedule Cleaning
If you feel like you're going to be too busy with studying and extracurricular activities to clean up your dorm, you need a robot vacuum in your life. This vacuum is great for removing pet hair, dirt, crumbs, and debris from hardwood, tile, carpet, and more surfaces. This vacuum has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
A handheld vacuum is another great choice for a dorm or a small apartment. This vacuum has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Picture Frames and Decor on Sale
Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi
This digital picture frame is a great way to celebrate all of your best memories while you're away at college. Plus, it makes decorating a breeze. You can easily add new pictures to this and it hardly takes up any space. This frame has 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in three colors.
Umbra Hangit Display-DIY Frames Collage Set
If you prefer to print out your photos, this is a a cute display for your dorm room or apartment. It comes with 40 removable clothes pins.
