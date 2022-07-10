Lindsay Lohan Looks Totally Grool in Blue Bikini on Trip After Bader Shammas Wedding

Watch : Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

Married life looks good on Lindsey Lohan.

Just weeks after announcing she had tied the knot with Bader Shammas, the actress jetted off to Turkey where she indulged in some totally grool fun in the sun.

Lindsay posted several photos from her stay at luxurious Bodrum EDITION resort, including several snaps of herself rockin' a cobalt blue bikini while sunbathing along the Turkish Riviera. In one photo, she models the stylish high-waisted swimsuit while laying atop a netted bed. In another, she takes a selfie while wearing cool oversized sides.

"Sunshine on my mind," she captioned the July 10 post, which also included a close-up photo of herself looking up at the sky and smiling ear-to-ear.

Jonathan Bennett couldn't help but notice his former Mean Girls co-star's glow, sweetly commenting, "That's one of the best photos I've seen of you."

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn also left some on the post, simply writing, "Ily" with several red heart emojis.