Lindsay Lohan Looks Totally Grool in Blue Bikini on Trip After Bader Shammas Wedding

Married life looks good on Lindsey Lohan.
Just weeks after announcing she had tied the knot with Bader Shammas, the actress jetted off to Turkey where she indulged in some totally grool fun in the sun.
Lindsay posted several photos from her stay at luxurious Bodrum EDITION resort, including several snaps of herself rockin' a cobalt blue bikini while sunbathing along the Turkish Riviera. In one photo, she models the stylish high-waisted swimsuit while laying atop a netted bed. In another, she takes a selfie while wearing cool oversized sides.
"Sunshine on my mind," she captioned the July 10 post, which also included a close-up photo of herself looking up at the sky and smiling ear-to-ear.
Jonathan Bennett couldn't help but notice his former Mean Girls co-star's glow, sweetly commenting, "That's one of the best photos I've seen of you."
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn also left some on the post, simply writing, "Ily" with several red heart emojis.
Earlier this week, Lindsay—who resides in Dubai—shared even more pics from the relaxing trip, including a gorgeous view of the Aegean Sea.
No word if the Turkish getaway was a solo trip or perhaps a honeymoon with Bader, whose face does not appear in the actress' photos.
Earlier this month, on her 36th birthday, Lindsay shared an Instagram tribute to her partner of over three years, calling Bader her "husband." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that the actress is married.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lindsay wrote on July 2, along with a selfie of the couple. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."
She added, "Every woman should feel like this everyday."
Lindsay previously opened up about her love for the Middle East and her decision to live her life outside of Hollywood.
"I moved to Dubai and I felt a certain sense of calm," she explained to Vogue in April. "I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life."
She continued, "It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first."