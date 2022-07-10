The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Engaged to Grayston Leonard

Everything is coming up roses for Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard.
The former Bachelor contestant, 27, and her partner, 33, are officially engaged. Bekah shared multiple images of the pair celebrating the major milestone on Instagram on July 10, including a photo where she cheekily holds her ring finger up to the camera to show off her new heart-shaped sparkler.
She simply captioned the post, "YES."
Fans of the influencer, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of the ABC show back in 2018, will know that this isn't the first time Grayston has gotten down on one knee.
In a June TikTok, Bekah pretended to daydream over her boyfriend's future proposal, only to cut to a photo of her hand with an engagement ring on it. She captioned the post, "Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics."
What was the reason she initially said no?
Well, according to Bekah, it was a mix of timing and commitment. Grayston proposed shortly after the pair welcomed their daughter Ruth, 3, in 2019.
"He proposed only two weeks later, the day after Valentine's Day and I was like, 'This is so sweet, but now is just not the time. I'm still super hormonal. I'm in the thick of post-partum,'" she explained in a follow-up TikTok. "Also, our relationship still wasn't in the best place. We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through, and I also didn't want an engagement and a marriage to just be because we had a baby."
She continued, "I wanted it to be something special that was a commitment that we both felt like we wanted to make to each other. Just between the two of us."
However, Bekah hinted that her feelings had changed since then after the couple welcomed their son Franklin, 2, in 2020.
She added, "We have two kids together, we've sorted through a lot in couple's therapy and now I feel ready to say yes."
And that she did!