Sofia Vergara Celebrates 50th Birthday in Style

A half a century never looked so good.

Sofia Vergara turned 50 on July 10 and kicked off the milestone moment the day before, posting a series of celebratory photos to Instagram.

Wearing a strapless red-and-white patterned sundress with a sweetheart neckline, glamorous oversized shades and collection of bangles, the actress was joined by friends and family for a fun poolside party.

In a couple of the stylish snaps shared to social media, the Modern Family star showed off a custom champagne bottle featuring the message, "50 & still fabulous." In another, she posed with what appears to be a delicious coconut cake topped with festive numeral candles.

Among the guests featured in Sofia's posts were her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30 and her look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara, 29. Her pup Bubbles was also on hand and was treated to her own doggy cake as she celebrated her own 9th birthday.