Khloe Kardashian Twins With Kim Kardashian in Matching Bikinis on Birthday Trip

Watch : See Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Wishes From Kris, Kim & More

Twinning!

During her tropical 38th birthday vacay in Turks and Caicos with her family, Khloe Kardashian spent some time modeling sexy matching swimwear on and near the beach with her sister Kim Kardashian. The stars of Hulu's reality show The Kardashians shared photos on their Instagrams showing themselves appearing together in the shallow crystal-clear waters while wearing black string bikinis.

"We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko," Khloe joked in her post.

A 2011 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kim famously freaking out after losing a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean after then-boyfriend Kris Humphries playfully tossed her in the water during her family's vacation to Bora Bora. Her tearful response prompted Kourtney Kardashian to deadpan, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

Later in the episode, Kylie Jenner recovers the earring and returns it to Kim. "It was pretty deep," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told BuzzFeed in 2017, "but there [weren't] a lot of waves."