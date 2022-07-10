Khloe Kardashian Twins With Kim Kardashian in Matching Bikinis on Birthday Trip

During her birthday trip, Khloe Kardashian posed with Kim Kardashian in matching swimsuits and later appeared to reference a memorable KUWTK moment.

Watch: See Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Wishes From Kris, Kim & More

Twinning!

During her tropical 38th birthday vacay in Turks and Caicos with her family, Khloe Kardashian spent some time modeling sexy matching swimwear on and near the beach with her sister Kim Kardashian. The stars of Hulu's reality show The Kardashians shared photos on their Instagrams showing themselves appearing together in the shallow crystal-clear waters while wearing black string bikinis.

"We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko," Khloe joked in her post.

2011 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kim famously freaking out after losing a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean after then-boyfriend Kris Humphries playfully tossed her in the water during her family's vacation to Bora Bora. Her tearful response prompted Kourtney Kardashian to deadpan, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

Later in the episode, Kylie Jenner recovers the earring and returns it to Kim. "It was pretty deep," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told BuzzFeed in 2017, "but there [weren't] a lot of waves."

Inside Khloe Kardashian's 38th Birthday Celebration

The reality star continued, "I went under there and it was saltwater so it kind of hurt to open my eyes, but I just opened my eyes and looked around and I saw something shining. Swam all the way down there—it was, like, 10 feet—picked it up, and it was the shining diamond! I literally found it in two minutes."

Kylie had provided the private jet that carried the sisters to their recent tropical trip, which took place soon after Khloe turned 38 in late June. Other guests included their brother Rob Kardashian, his daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 4.

See photos from Khloe's birthday trip:

In summer 2022, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday on a vacation to Turks and Caicos with her family. She shared images of daughter True Thompson, sister Kim Kardashian, and brother Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream Kardashian.

Ready for Takeoff

The group flew on Kylie Jenner's private jet, a.k.a. Kylie Air.

Jumping for Joy

The kids celebrate with Rob Kardashian.

Kylie Air

Thank you for flying!

Paradise

Rob Kardashian shared this pic of the family's accomodations.

Dreamy

Rob Kardashian's daughter poses for a pic.

