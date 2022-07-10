Kylie Jenner Showcases Vibrant Style on Date With Travis Scott

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Support Travis Scott at BBMAs 2022

Parents night out.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted out hand-in-hand at celeb hotspot Catch LA in West Hollywood on July 9.

For their date night, the Kardashians star worked her famous curves in an orange draped mini-dress by Rick Owens, styled with matching clear, strappy sandals by Alexandre Vauthier and a cobalt blue Hermès mini-bag. For glam, Kylie left her signature dark locks down and put forward a full face of make-up.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper kept his look casual, wearing a statement sweater and a pair of jeans, adding a touch of glitz with a chain necklace.

It was a rare date night out for the low-key duo, who share Stormi Webster, 4, and a 5-month-old son, whose name has not been made public. Although Kylie, 24, and Travis, 31, regularly show up in each other's social media posts, the last time the two were photographed out together was back in May at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where they walked the red carpet along with their daughter.