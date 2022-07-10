Why Camila Cabello Isn’t Putting “Pressure” on Herself to Find Love

Following her split from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello says she’s focusing on making new friends instead of looking for a new relationship.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 10, 2022 12:10 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesCamila CabelloShawn Mendes
Watch: Camila Cabello Found Power After Talking About Mental Health

Camilla Cabello doesn't mind being a single senoritã.

Since her breakup with Shawn Mendes last fall, the "Bam Bam" singer says she isn't too concerned with finding a new boyfriend.

"I don't put a lot of focus on it," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in a profile published July 7. "I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year. If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it,"

It's a new mindset for the 25-year-old, who admitted she used to prioritize being in a romantic relationship.

"Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, oh my God, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time," she continued. "I just want to live my life and have great friendships."

She added, "If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great."

photos
Camila Cabello's Best Looks

While Camila may not be explicitly looking for "the one," she certainly isn't hurting for company. Last month, the former Fifth Harmony member was spotted sharing a laugh with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch during a night out in Los Angeles. In a photo obtained by E! News, Camila⁠ was all-smiles as she joined the tech entrepreneur for an evening walk.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian and Dream Joins Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday Trip

2

Kim Kardashian Says North West's Prank Was Mistaken for a Murder Scene

3

Priyanka Chopra's New Photo of Baby Malti Proves She's a Fashionista

In November 2021, Camilla and Shawn ended their two-year relationship, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement. Five months later, she shared some insight into their amicable breakup and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways. 

"I guess my focus is really on, 'How can I be a well-rounded person?'" Camila explained to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian and Dream Joins Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday Trip

2

Kim Kardashian Says North West's Prank Was Mistaken for a Murder Scene

3

Amber Heard Wants Mistrial in Johnny Depp Case, Cites Issue Over Juror

4

Priyanka Chopra's New Photo of Baby Malti Proves She's a Fashionista

5

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of Morning Show Camera Assistant