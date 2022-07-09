Taylor Hawkins' Son Honors Late Dad by Performing Foo Fighters' "My Hero" at Fourth of July Party

Watch : Taylor Hawkins' Wife Speaks Out 2 Months After His Death

Watch him as he goes!

Oliver Shane Hawkins, the eldest son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, is carrying on his father's rock legacy. The 16-year-old joined local band The Alive to perform the legendary group's 1997 hit "My Hero" at a Laguna Beach block party on the Fourth of July.

Shane can be seen slamming on the drums on the roof of a garage as concertgoers watch from below in a TikTok from the holiday celebration. The teen's powerful performance comes less than four months after his dad passed away while on tour in Bogota, Colombia at age 50.

"When Taylor Hawkins son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero' to his dad," the video's caption reads. "The hawk would've been proud." You can watch a segment of his performance here.

In their own Instagram post, The Alive shared a video of the mosh pit that developed on the street below their makeshift stage and thanked "@shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in" with them during the performance.