Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's First Official TikTok Video

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi REACT to Viral TikTok Sound

Taking TikTok by storm.

Following in her mom's famous footsteps, Stormi Webster made her epic debut as a content creator on the mega-popular social media platform on July 9.

In a hilarious video posted to her Kylie Jenner's account, the 4-year-old, wearing a striped t-shirt, takes a selfie of herself laughing before turning the camera on her pajama-clad mom, who chows down on some pasta. Stormi's clip features a distorted face filter and is set to the playful song "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys."

While this may have been the first official TikTok Stormi created by herself, it certainly wasn't the first time she's shown up in one of her mom's videos.

Just one day earlier, Kylie, 24, wished fans a "happy friday" by posting a TikTok showing the mother-daughter duo trying on numerous pairs of shoes in their decked-out closet. As the song Saucy Santana's song "Walk" played, the two fashionistas modeled an array of fancy footwear, including glittering kitten heels, bright orange sandals, Mary Janes, black fur-trimmed mules, bedazzled strappy heels and holographic stilettos.