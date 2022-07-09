Oprah Winfrey's Father Vernon Winfrey Dead at Age 89

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Oprah Winfrey is mourning the loss of her father Vernon Winfrey.

On July 9, the TV personality confirmed on Instagram that her father had passed away. The former city councilman and Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop owner had been battling cancer, per WTVF. He was 89.

"Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath," Oprah, 68, captioned her post. "We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing."

She continued, "That Peace still abides. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts."

In an accompanying Instagram video, Vernon can be seen sitting in a barber shop chair as gospel singer Wintley Phipps performs "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" before leading onlookers to prayer "for the Winfrey who has stood for the right and has represented you with his life and character."

"Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard," Oprah wrote about the performance. "My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak."