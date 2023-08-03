Update!

Big Brother Fans Will Feel Like the HOH With These Shopping Guide Picks

Julie Chen says to "expect the unexpected," but you can always count on Big Brother to entertain you.

Big Brother Gift GuideGetty Images / Amazon

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Technically, summer starts on June 21 every year, but Big Brother fans know that the true start of the season is when the show starts. Julie Chen is back for Season 25 with all new houseguests competing for power and the ultimate prize this summer. Whether you watch the show three times a week or if you subscribe to the live feeds to keep up with all of the gameplay between seasons, being a Big Brother fan is an all-encompassing experience.

If you want to feel like the Head of Household all the time without enduring the stress of the game, shop the picks from our Big Brother shopping guide.

read
The Challenge Fans Will Love This Gift Guide as Much as T.J. Lavin Hates Quitters

Big Brother Jewelry

CBS Big Brother Veto Necklace- Official Necklace

Feel like you won the Power of Veto with this necklace from the iconic Big Brother competition.

$30
Amazon

The Mini Power Of Veto Necklace

Channel that same energy with this smaller version of the legendary Power of Veto necklace.

$2
Etsy

Big Brother Drinkware

Big Brother Logo Two Tone 11 oz Mug

Start each morning with your favorite beverage in a Big Brother mug. It's also available in pink, orange, red, and green.

$17
Amazon

Big Brother Wine Glass

This wine glass highlights all of the most iconic aspects of the game. This is a superfan must-have.

$11
Etsy

Big Brother Keychains

Personalized Custom Big Brother Acrylic Keychain

Personalize one of these house key replicas with your name. There are eight colors and two sizes to choose from.

$12
Amazon

Big Brother Apparel

Big Brother Logo Raglan Baseball Tee

This raglan shirt is just such a classic style and the perfect way to fan out over your favorite show. This shirt also comes in grey.

$29
Amazon

Big Brother America's favorite Houseguest Tank Top

This tank is inspired by the annual end-of-season prize.

$23
Amazon

CBS Big Brother HOH Pullover Hoodie

Feel super cozy in this HOH hoodie.

$55
Amazon

Head of Household Sweatshirt

Showcase your HOH energy in one of these crewneck sweatshirts. There are 5 colorways to choose from.

$40
$36
Etsy

Head of Household Shirt

If you love the look of that sweatshirt, these crewneck t-shirts are the perfect apparel choice to represent your fandom.

$28
Etsy

Personalized I Sadly to Vote to Evict Big Brother T-Shirt

These "I sadly vote to evict" shirts are a hilarious gift for your fellow BB fans. You can personalize them with the name of your choice. You can faux evict your favorite cast member or someone you know in real-life.

$22
$18
Etsy

Big Brother Zingbot 3000 T-Shirt

Zingbot is such an icon. Pay tribute to the shade-throwing master in this t-shirt, which also comes in grey.

$23
Amazon

Big Brother Logo T-Shirt

The Big Brother logo is nothing short of legendary.

$23
Amazon

Big Brother Socks

Big Brother Expect the Unexpected Socks

These socks serve as a fashionable reminder to "expect the unexpected." They also come in blue.

$20
Amazon

Big Brother Super Soft Novelty Socks

Send a clear message with these Big Brother-inspired socks.

$15
Etsy

Big Brother Baby Clothes

Head of Household Big Brother Baby Onesie

If your baby already acts as the Head of Household, get this adorable onesie, which comes in many colors.

$16
Etsy

HOH Bodysuit

Here's another fun onesie for the youngest Big Brother fans. You can even personalize this with your baby's name

$14
$11
Etsy

Big Brother Games

Big Brother TV Show Bingo Boards

Bring the Big Brother competition to your living room with this BINGO game that you can play while you watch the show.

$5
$3
Etsy

Big Brother Trivia Card Game

Are you the master of all things Big Brother? Prove it with this trivia game.

$4
Etsy

Big Brother Accessories

Big Brother Season Logo Flexfit Bucket Hat

Cover your bad hair day and shade your face from the sun with this bucket hat, which also comes in white.

$29
Amazon

Big Brother Pool Floats

Big Brother Logo Pool Float

Even when you can't be near a TV you can enjoy your favorite show at the pool thanks to this logo float.

$25
Amazon

Big Brother Christmas Decor

CBS Big Brother Holiday HOH Oval Doily Ornament

Bring some reality TV cheer to your tree this year with a Big Brother-inspired ornament

$13
Amazon

Big Brother Holiday HOH Adult All-Over Print Sweatshirt

This is the ultimate holiday sweatshirt for Big Brother fans.

$59
Amazon

Looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping, check out the most popular celebrity shopping recommendations from this past month

