Big Brother Fans Will Feel Like the HOH With These Shopping Guide Picks

Technically, summer starts on June 21 every year, but Big Brother fans know that the true start of the season is when the show starts. Julie Chen is back for Season 24 with all new houseguests competing for power and the ultimate prize this summer. Whether you watch the show three times a week or if you subscribe to the live feeds to keep up with all of the gameplay between seasons, being a Big Brother fan is an all-encompassing experience.
If you want to feel like the Head of Household all the time without enduring the stress of the game, shop the picks from our Big Brother shopping guide.
Big Brother Jewelry
CBS Big Brother Veto Necklace- Official Necklace
Feel like you won the Power of Veto with this necklace from the iconic Big Brother competition.
The Mini Power Of Veto Necklace
Channel that same energy with this smaller version of the legendary Power of Veto necklace.
Big Brother Drinkware
Big Brother Mason Jar Tumbler
Whether you're sipping on alcoholic beverage, water, soda, or another favorite drink while you watch, you need this mason jar to step up your TV-viewing experience. It comes in red, green, and blue.
Big Brother Wine Glass
This wine glass highlights all of the most iconic aspects of the game. This is a superfan must-have.
Big Brother Keychains
Personalized Custom Big Brother Acrylic Keychain
Personalize one of these house key replicas with your name. There are eight colors and two sizes to choose from.
Big Brother Apparel
Big Brother HOH Luxury Embroidered Robe
Enjoy the power of being HOH without all of the nerve-wracking decisions by rocking this super plush robe.
Head of Household Sweatshirt
Showcase your HOH energy in one of these crewneck sweatshirts. There are 5 colorways to choose from.
Head of Household Shirt
If you love the look of that sweatshirt, these crewneck t-shirts are the perfect apparel choice to represent your fandom.
Personalized I Sadly to Vote to Evict Big Brother T-Shirt
These "I sadly vote to evict" shirts are a hilarious gift for your fellow BB fans. You can personalize them with the name of your choice. You can faux evict your favorite cast member or someone you know in real-life.
Big Brother Zingbot 3000 T-Shirt
Zingbot is such an icon. Pay tribute to the shade-throwing master in this t-shirt, which also comes in grey.
Big Brother Logo Raglan Baseball Tee
This raglan shirt is just such a classic style and the perfect way to fan out over your favorite show. This shirt also comes in grey.
Big Brother America's favorite Houseguest Tank Top
This tank is inspired by the annual end-of-season prize.
Big Brother Logo T-Shirt
The Big Brother logo is nothing short of legendary.
CBS Big Brother HOH Pullover Hoodie
Feel super cozy in this HOH hoodie.
Big Brother Socks
Big Brother Expect the Unexpected Socks
These socks serve as a fashionable reminder to "expect the unexpected." They also come in blue.
Big Brother Super Soft Novelty Socks
Send a clear message with these Big Brother-inspired socks.
Big Brother Baby Clothes
Head of Household Big Brother Baby Onesie
If your baby already acts as the Head of Household, get this adorable onesie, which comes in many colors.
HOH Bodysuit
Here's another fun onesie for the youngest Big Brother fans. You can even personalize this with your baby's name
Big Brother Games
Big Brother TV Show Bingo Boards
Bring the Big Brother competition to your living room with this BINGO game that you can play while you watch the show.
Big Brother Trivia Card Game
Are you the master of all things Big Brother? Prove it with this trivia game.
Big Brother Party Games
Throw the ultimate game night with these four Big Brother games:
1. Big Brother Word Search
2. Big Brother Trivia Round
3. Big Brother Alliance Matching Game
4. Zingbot Zingers Game.
Big Brother Accessories
Big Brother Season Logo Flexfit Bucket Hat
Cover your bad hair day and shade your face from the sun with this bucket hat, which also comes in white.
Big Brother Pool Floats
Big Brother Logo Pool Float
Even when you can't be near a TV you can enjoy your favorite show at the pool thanks to this logo float.
Big Brother Christmas Decor
CBS Big Brother Holiday HOH Oval Doily Ornament
Bring some reality TV cheer to your tree this year with a Big Brother-inspired ornament.
Big Brother Holiday HOH Adult All-Over Print Sweatshirt
This is the ultimate holiday sweatshirt for Big Brother fans.
