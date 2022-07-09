Love, Victor's Michael Cimino Joins the Cast of Never Have I Ever

Michael Cimino is staying booked and busy.
The star of Love, Victor, which dropped its third and final season June 15, has joined the cast of the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Netflix confirms to E! News.
Cimino will play Ethan, "a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High," according to the streamer. Something tells us this heartthrob might be a bit of a heartbreaker, too.
Viewers will have to wait a little bit to see Cimino on the show—which is co-created by Mindy Kaling and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Darren Barnet—as season three hasn't even premiered on the streamer yet. Those new episodes will drop August 12.
When asked why she wanted Never Have I Ever to end after four seasons, Kaling had a simple answer.
"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," she told Entertainment Tonight in April. "They can't be in high school forever."
However, there's even more good news for Cimino-heads!
The actor has also been cast alongside Peyton List in HBO Max'x B-Loved, a two-episode special scheduled to premiere around Valentine's Day in 2023, HBO Max confirmed to E! News.
"The special revolves around Bea (List), a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole (Cimino), whose house she has been inhabiting for more than 100 years," according to the streamer. "With the help of a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea, they'll rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go."
We want to come back as a free-spirited teenage ghost in our next life.
When Love, Victor ended earlier this year, Cimino exclusively told E! News how meaningful it was hearing from fans about how the show impacted their lives.
"The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that say, ‘This show has changed my life because it inspired me to come out,'" he said, "Or ‘I watched the show with my family and it changed my mom's perspective about things.' That's my whole goal."
While we wait for season four of Never Have I Ever and the debut of B-Loved, all three seasons of Love, Victor are available to stream on Hulu.