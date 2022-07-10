Stock up on These Travel-Sized Items, Including a $9 Mini Toiletry Container Set

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With so many checked bags getting lost by airlines lately, we're not risking it on our next vacation. If you feel the same way, you've come to the right place. Packing for an entire vacation in a carry-on can be stressful. It takes a lot of planning and organization to fit everything into your smaller bag, and you have to take into account the size limits on liquids like beauty products.
Let us take some of the planning away for you. We've rounded up 11 essentials for your next vacation that can all fit into your carry-on luggage. From mini dry shampoo to mini makeup-remover packs to organizers to hold all of your products, these items will make your life so much easier when you're packing for your next trip. If your next trip is soon, don't worry, a lot of these items can be found on Amazon, so you can take advantage of their fast shipping.
Scroll below to pack smarter so you can truly relax on your next vacation.
Vitog Travel Bottles Kit, TSA Approved Leak Proof Portable Toiletry Containers Set, Clear PET Flight Size Cosmetic Containers for Lotion, Shampoo, Cream, Soap, Set of 11
TSA-approved, leak-proof, and only $9? You need these containers to stay organized while you travel. You won't have to lug around extra product that you won't use, and you can throw this set in your carry-on so you won't have to check a bag. This set comes in pink, black, and blue.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries
With over 26K 5-star reviews on Amazon, this is the perfect travel bag to keep your toiletries organized. The best part? It comes in six colors, and you can hang it in the bathroom of your hotel or air bnb to easily find all of your products.
Supergoop Mini Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
Wherever you're traveling this summer, we bet you'll spend a lot of time in the sun. This mini-sized Supergoop Glowscreen is perfect for packing in your carry-on. It'll protect your skin while providing light coverage and a subtle glow.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles, Daily Face Wipes Remove Dirt, Oil, Makeup & Waterproof Mascara, Gentle, Individually Wrapped, 100% Plant-Based Fibers, 20 ct
Instead of packing an entire bottle of makeup remover, pack one of these single makeup wipe packs for each day of your trip. You'll get 20 for just $7.
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner
We can't always trust our hotels and air bnbs to have the best hair products, so take matters into your own hands and stock up on some travel-sized shampoo and conditioner.
Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo-Travel Size - 1.6oz
When you're running from one fun activity to the next, you might not have time to wash your hair. Dry shampoo can be a game-changer for looking refreshed each day on vacation, and this is the perfect size for your next trip.
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Clear Sunscreen Spray
This mini $2 sunscreen is perfect for a beach day or for your next tropical vacation.
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set
Sol de Janeiro's Jet Set pack comes with the fan-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Shower Cream-Gel, and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist. Believe us when we tell you this smell is the best. This pack covers a lot of your bases when it comes to your beauty routine, and you'll get so many compliments on how good you smell on your vacation.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Throw this $9 hand sanitizer in your carry-on to stay sanitized and healthy while you travel.
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Here's a mini-size of this cult-favorite foundation that's perfect for traveling.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Duo
We're obsessed with Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty products. We're using the full-sized lip cream in this set for our everyday beauty looks, and throwing the mini one in our carry-on for trips. The best part? It's on sale for just $14.