Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong Are Leaving Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong are handing in their oranges after just one season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars took to Instagram with back-to-back posts announcing their departures on July 8. Noella, expressing that she experienced "a wild season of ups and downs," wrote, "Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."

Jen, meanwhile, said she "loved opening up about being a working mom" while on the Bravo series.

"I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television," she continued. "My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them."