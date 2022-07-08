Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong Are Leaving Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong are handing in their oranges after just one season.
The Real Housewives of Orange County stars took to Instagram with back-to-back posts announcing their departures on July 8. Noella, expressing that she experienced "a wild season of ups and downs," wrote, "Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."
Jen, meanwhile, said she "loved opening up about being a working mom" while on the Bravo series.
"I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television," she continued. "My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them."
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support—especially from the working moms," Jen added. "Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I'll still be here to chat about it with you. I love inspiring people to be their best. I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at @bravo & @evolutionmedia. Here's to the next chapter, and I hope you'll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned."
Noella and Jen were both experiencing marital issues on season 17 of RHOC, with the latter filing for legal separation from her husband Ryne Holliday in May of this year. Three weeks later, she amended the petition and filed for divorce, listing April 6 as the official date of their separation, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"Jen and Ryne are focused on their family," Jen's rep told E! News at the time, "and currently are getting along well."
Noella, meanwhile, was served with divorce papers from her now-estranged husband, James Bergener, while still on the show. What's more, after he unexpectedly filed for divorce, James also left the country. As Noella exclusively told E! News in February, "Six months ago, the man left the house, got on our private plane and left and has not been back."
Theorizing about the sudden split, Noella claimed James "had a midlife crisis coupled with shame coupled with some narcissistic spiral of just bats--t craziness."
Bravo has yet to announce any casting news for RHOC season 18, but season 17 also starred Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.
