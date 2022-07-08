RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Calls Split From Victoria Brito "a Heartbreaking Feeling"

Watch : "RHOC" Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Moving to NYC

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito are no more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her girlfriend of nine months have officially split. "I am very sad, I won't sugarcoat it," Braunwyn exclusively told E! News on July 8. "Since being out, this is the longest relationship I've been in, so it's a heartbreaking feeling."

She echoed this sentiment in an Instagram Story, sharing, "The breakup with me and Vic, it's hard...This was like my first long-term female relationship that just really threw me for a loop. It's gonna take me some time to get over."

As emotional as the breakup is for Braunwyn, she's still looking at the positives. As the mom of seven told E! News, "I'm looking forward to being single, and doubling down on my work in the LGBTQ+ and sobriety communities."

Braunwyn came out in late 2020, and documented much of her journey with her sexuality on season 15 of RHOC. She and Victoria, a model and dancer, were first spotted together in Dec. 2021.