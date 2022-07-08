See Penelope Disick's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More

Watch : Travis Barker's SWEET Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing

Another Kar-Jenner cousin has hit double digits.

Penelope Disick is officially 10 years old, and several members of the reality TV family celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter's special day with heartfelt social media messages on July 8.

Ahead of her daughter's big day, Kourtney shared pics and videos from Penelope's July 7 pink-themed party on her Instagram story, complete with heart-shaped balloons, plates and snacks, pink roses and an inflatable pool slide.

Kourtney captioned one of her stories, "My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!!!!!"

Always one to gush about her family on social media, Penelope's grandmother ('ahem, "Lovey") Kris Jenner wasted no time sharing her touching birthday tribute. "Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!!" she captioned an Instagram post full of photos of herself, Penelope and Kourtney.

Describing her eldest granddaughter as "precious, adorable, [and ]sweet," among many other adjectives, Kris wrote, "You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!"