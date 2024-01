Selena Gomez's Eye Rolls and Everything Else to Love About Her Bond With Martin Short and Steve Martin

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Cast Reveals DREAM Cameos!

Has anyone ever looked less impressed than Selena Gomez about working with two comedy legends?

"Well, this was my life every day for five months," she informed Stephen Colbert on the Late Show in 2021, pointing to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The longtime buddies had, naturally, started hamming it up in their respective ways the minute they hit the stage, firing a barrage of wisecracks about the host's new mustache, Martin assuring Gomez as they sat down, "Sorry, you'll get to speak in a minute."

The now-31-year-old admitted she wasn't sure how audiences were going to react to their odd-trio murder-mystery comedy and she was pleasantly "shocked" at the warm reception.

Then that quickly devolved into Martin saying he was also shocked by a particularly good review Short received. "Because," Martin explained, "I was there." Short proceeded to suggest Martin had been huffing something out of a bag.