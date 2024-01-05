Selena Gomez's Eye Rolls and Everything Else to Love About Her Bond With Martin Short and Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez—all nominated for Golden Globes heading into the Jan. 6 ceremony—are the dynamic trio we didn't know we needed.

By Natalie Finn Jan 05, 2024 1:00 PMTags
TVRed CarpetGolden GlobesSelena GomezSteve MartinMartin ShortFeatures
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Cast Reveals DREAM Cameos!

Has anyone ever looked less impressed than Selena Gomez about working with two comedy legends?

"Well, this was my life every day for five months," she informed Stephen Colbert on the Late Show in 2021, pointing to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The longtime buddies had, naturally, started hamming it up in their respective ways the minute they hit the stage, firing a barrage of wisecracks about the host's new mustache, Martin assuring Gomez as they sat down, "Sorry, you'll get to speak in a minute."

The now-31-year-old admitted she wasn't sure how audiences were going to react to their odd-trio murder-mystery comedy and she was pleasantly "shocked" at the warm reception.

Then that quickly devolved into Martin saying he was also shocked by a particularly good review Short received. "Because," Martin explained, "I was there." Short proceeded to suggest Martin had been huffing something out of a bag.

photos
2024 Golden Globe Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Gomez, with a wince and an "Oh, Marty" shake of her head, turned back to Colbert, tugging the interview back on the rails.

Alternating compliments with good-natured ridicule, guffaws with eyerolls of exasperation, pats on the back with pained expressions?

Why, they're family!

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"In that we often eat meals together in total silence," Gomez deadpanned after Short suggested that very concept when the pair presented at the SAG Awards in February 2022. (Or "Shag Awards," as Short joked, prompting that now-signature wince from his co-star. "Yes, for as I've learned from you, Marty," she said, "leave the audience wanting less.")

So obviously Gomez has been a quick study at the family business.

And their team effort has been richly rewarded: Only Murders is nominated for five Golden Globesbest comedy series and acting nods for Gomez, Martin, Short and third-season newcomer Meryl Streep—heading into the Jan. 6 ceremony and will be returning to Hulu for a fourth season later this year. (Alas, season three premiered last summer amid the WGA and SAG strikes, so none of the stars could do press.)

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Grace’s Adoptive Mom Kristine Barnett Breaks Her Silence

2

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Has Anxiety Over Driving

3

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

With Martin, 78, and Short, 73, having locked down the roles of comedically sparring brothers over 35 years of friendship and professional collaboration, from The Three Amigos and Father of the Bride to their touring stage show An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, Gomez has rounded out the troupe playing the tolerant, perpetually bemused niece.

And the People's Choice winner for Comedy TV Star of 2021 has had many opportunities to act the part since Only Murders in the Building premiered in 2021 and was quickly renewed for a second season. In fact, Gomez seamlessly slipped into the role of The Sane One, onscreen and off.

"We have a bit of craziness," she told E! News at the show's season two premiere in June 2022, gesturing to the fellows on either side of her, "and I get to be the ground of it all sometimes. That's fun."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

The premise of the show—has-been TV star Charles (Martin) teaming with egomaniacal and quasi-delusional theater producer Oliver (Short) and their wary neighbor Mabel (Gomez) to solve a murder that's been committed in their grand New York apartment building and document their progress in a true-crime podcast—is fueled by that well-oiled clash of personalities.

Gomez's "unique" delivery is "like the third point of the triangle between me and Marty," Martin told the Los Angeles Times. "There's this focus that's completely different than ours, in terms of how the lines come out, the timing, the volume. Everything is different. So it's a great balance for us."

And the age chasm between Gomez and her co-stars (the three are also executive producers) not only fuels the relatability of Mabel's "What is wrong with you two?" frustrations, it also enhances the charm of their friendship, which starts as a conditional alliance and evolves into the real deal.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Which sort of mirrored their real-life getting-to-know-you process.

Martin would get "really mad" when anyone expressed doubt about whether she was up to the task of going toe-to-toe with him and Short, Gomez said on a June 2022 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "Steve will get super defensive of me and it's really sweet."

But they also acknowledged that they didn't really know how it would go, she added. "Steve said he loved the idea [of adding a woman of an entirely different generation to the mix] and thought it was really fun," Gomez said. "The next part was them hoping I wasn't going to be annoying—and that's honestly the truth."

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Of course, Short and Martin were presumably aware that Only Murders in the Building only benefitted from having an actress with 334 million Instagram followers on board.

"I can feel the cameraman coming back, I'm talking about Selena," Martin quipped on Sunday TODAY in 2021 as the discussion turned to their co-star. Short told host Willie Geist he thought "it was kind of a brilliant idea" to complete their trio with a youngster. And the generation gap is the point, Martin added, explaining, "That's what you want. I don't want to be up talking the lingo of a 29-year-old."

"Just using the word 'lingo' kind of covers that," Short noted.

photos
Friendship Goals: Hollywood's Most Beloved BFFs

Actually, Martin said on the Late Show, "There was no generation gap. In the morning she comes out and she puts out our pills, it's so nice." 

"That's really sad," Gomez offered.

Ultimately, however, she told Awards Chatter, "I couldn't have been luckier because they called me and I talked to everyone for awhile and I just told them all of my fascination with true crime—and then it happened and I can't picture the show with three men."

And while she got busy catching up with some of their classic movies that she hadn't seen yet, Martin and Short got a crash course in young-people culture.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

"It was hysterical," Gomez recalled of the day she played Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" for the septuagenarians. "They were so confused—they weren't offended, they were just confused. They were like, 'Wait, do women like this?' Like, 'Yeah, I guess it's a thing, it's a vibe, I don't know." So they're hilarious, they'll be singing Joni Mitchell and I'll throw in some rap music now and then, just to spice things up."

The three of them don't have a group text chain going or anything like that, she told the LA Times, but they do keep in touch digitally. "It is really funny when I do email them because...it's email," she said. "They always sign their names. It's really sweet."

But just because she's adept at the OMG eye roll doesn't mean Gomez isn't very impressed by her partners in crime-solving. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

In fact, she admitted to the Times, "At the beginning, I was very nervous. And then I got to be a little bit more involved. They made me feel really comfortable. I would say by the second season, I felt like I got a really good groove with Mabel, and in general, I felt more comfortable to ask for their advice on a scene, or if maybe that sounded bad. They're honest with me. It's nice."

Short agreed, noting, "Selena actually does keep a pencil and paper, and she writes things down. And one time I looked over, assuming it was things she'd learned, and the headline was 'Things not to do.'"

photos
Only Murders in the Building Costume Secrets

But shtick aside, the bond is real. Shooting during a pandemic will do that to a cast—if they're lucky. 

"We actually only spent time together," Gomez said on Awards Chatter. "Thank God I find them very fascinating, 'cause I don't know what I would do! But I love them, and so, I have a great time."

And it turned out she was dazzled by much more than Short and Martin's comedic chops, sharp as they are.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

"They are very sweet and kind and hilarious—and inappropriate sometimes, and it's the best," Gomez said on Awards Chatter. "I just learned so much. And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I have been alive and they are the kindest people."

The feeling is mutual.

Short recalled to Colbert how he first met Gomez in the makeup chair, "and I was struck by this beautiful, engaging and right away charming person. It was a very easy shoot that way, because I think the three of us like to work in great ease. But I didn't know her." He turned to Gomez. "You could have been horrible."

Keep reading to see how Selena Gomez and more stars reacted to their 2024 Golden Globe nominations:

 

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon 

“I am deeply moved that the Golden Globes is recognizing our film and the Osage heart behind it. We could never have brought this story to life without the personal contributions of the Osage Nation, and I’ll be forever grateful to them and every member of the cast and crew. These nominations shine a light on the memory of Mollie Burkhart and all the Osage women and men who lived and died during the Reign of Terror. They are the emotional core of Killers of the Flower Moon, and we honor them.  

 

It is especially meaningful to be recognized today alongside the great Marty, Bob, and Leo. The experience of working with these inspiring artists can barely be put into words. Their commitment, dedication and generosity have enriched my life in countless ways.

 

I am so honored to have been entrusted with this story that belongs to the Osage nation, and so deeply grateful to the Golden Globes for seeing me, and our film which means so much to Native American and Indigenous people around the world.”

Denise Truscello / Contributor (Getty Images)

Helen Mirren, 1923

“It was a demanding but great experience to be a part of the harsh, beautiful world created by Taylor Sheridan. I also stood on the mighty shoulders of my husband in another life, Harrison Ford.”

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

“It’s an honor to have your work acknowledged, but for Ken, this is the first time he’s been acknowledged, for anything, EVER! And to have it be for supporting Barbie, there is no greater honor. So thanks to the Golden Globes, Ken, whose job definitely isn’t 'surf,' has been shredding one giant wave of emotions since he heard the news. “

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

“Just when I didn’t think the ride with Ted Lasso could get any greater, to be nominated in this sea of Queens has blown my mind today! Thank you so much to The Golden Globes for this incredible recognition. Us Greyhounds aren’t done yet! WooHOO!"

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

“Thank you so much to the voting members of the Golden Globes for the recognition and support! Huge thanks to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for trusting us in bringing Barbie’s 'heart song' to life for all to feel. Thanks to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt too. We are eternally grateful to be acknowledged amongst such esteemed peers and artists in the film and songwriting community.”  

Gregg DeGuire / Stringer (Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

"Sweet!"

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

“I’m grateful for this recognition by the Golden Globes, particularly because our film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture. Everyone who was part of American Fiction, from our brilliant filmmaker Cord Jefferson to every single member of the cast and crew are acknowledged not just by that nomination, but by mine as well. Anything I did was made better because of them.”

Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

Dua Lipa, Barbie

"I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination, and I couldn’t be more grateful! Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special. Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie’s 'best day ever’ was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline and I had to fit together. The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it’s one that I’ll never forget."

Jerod Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

"Thank you so much to Golden Globes for this honor. This remarkable film recognizes Bayard Rustin, the man behind the march, who was one of the greatest activists and organizers. Rustin wasn't recognized at the time for his major contributions as he was an openly gay black man. The movement he championed then is just as important today and I wrote 'Road to Freedom' with this in mind. We still have so much ground to cover and work to be done. I hope people continue to be inspired by this film and song to come together in peace. I want to congratulate Colman Domingo on his nomination for Best Actor today as well as the entire Rustin family."

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

“Everyone in the Barbie family is thrilled to pieces with the Golden Globe nominations - it was such a collective effort of joy and risk-taking and to see the film recognized is incredible. We are honored to be in such excellent company and can’t wait to bring the Barbie party to the Globes.”

Eric Charbonneau / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“We’re beyond excited to be recognized for our songs from Greta Gerwig’s brilliant movie that inspired them and we wouldn’t be here without our exceptional co-writer and superstar on 'Dance the Night', Dua Lipa, and the insanely talented Ryan Gosling who brought 'I’m Just Ken to life in every way. Thank you to Golden Globes.”

Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Alan Ruck, Succession

"Succession really is the gift that keeps on giving, isn't it? The greatest honor was getting to be a part of this show and to collaborate with our incredible creative team, cast and crew. This nomination is a nice reminder of what great fun we had making it, and how much it is missed. Looking forward to celebrating with everyone, and congratulations to all of the nominees."

Robin L Marshall / Stringer (Getty Images)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

"Thank you so much to Golden Globes for the recognition of Yellowjackets and Misty, a character who has been so rewarding for me to portray and seems to bring a lot of joy to people. To share this morning’s news alongside such talented peers whom I respect and admire, means a great deal."

Pierre Suu / Contributor (Getty Images)

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

“Working with the great ensemble cast of Oppenheimer has been one of the highlights of my career, so I am thrilled the Golden Globes have recognized Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy’s incredible work in this film. I’m delighted with all of the nominations, including Ludwig’s magnificent score.”

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

“This nomination represents a massive group effort. We all felt a huge responsibility to serving the phenomenal legacy of Bass Reeves, a true hero who had not yet received his due. Thanks to the Golden Globes voters for this great honor.”  

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Celine Song, Past Lives

“I am thrilled to be nominated for four Golden Globes among nominees whose many films I have admired as a filmgoer all my life — thank you so much for these incredible honors for my debut feature. I have spent the morning thanking everyone who worked on the film with me and celebrating with them. I feel especially honored and grateful to be embraced by the film community as a newcomer — I can’t begin to express what it means to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you.” 

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

"Thank you Golden Globes for the amazing and surreal honor to be nominated for the role of Ansa in Aki Kaurismäki's romantic comedy FALLEN LEAVES. To find that our minimalistic film has the power to touch people far away from Finland is something very humbling and wonderful. It feels quite incredible to be nominated alongside these fantastic actors, whom I admire deeply. My sincerest thanks!"

Christopher Polk / Contributor (Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

“I first saw The Color Purple on Broadway when I was 15-years-old. It was that moment, seeing people who looked like me for the first time on that stage, that gave me permission to dream about being here one day. So, to be recognized for this role, a role that deeply means so much to me, is beyond special. Thank you, Miss O, for so graciously passing the baton. Congratulations to my sister, Fantasia, on her nomination and to the amazing cast and crew for their work on this film. Lastly, thank you Golden Globes for this incredible honor, I am beyond humbled.” 

Variety / Contributor (Getty Images)

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for recognising our wonderful movie, Saltburn, which was guided by Emerald Fennell. It’s a lovely feeling to see my name alongside those I massively admire.”

Charley Gallay / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jodie Foster, Nyad

​​“What a wonderful surprise! It’s like a delicious group hug for our fierce Golden Girls team, Annette Bening, Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll. Love them so much.”

Unique Nicole / Stringer (Getty Images)

Charles Melton, May December

Making May December was by far the highlight of my career. The experience was pure magic with the most extraordinary film family. I love you all so much. Entering Todd Haynes’ world has profoundly changed my life and acting opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore was something I could only dream about. Golden Globes, thank you for acknowledging our beautiful movie. It means the world to all of us.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

“Wow, mind blown!!! What an honour to be included alongside such an incredible list of actors, people who I have long admired. 

Thank you to the Golden Globes voters for the recognition, to the entire cast for their incredible talent and unwavering friendship, to the music and creative team for their patience and support in taking on the challenge of making me a 'rockstar'. Lastly a big thank you to Hello Sunshine and Amazon studios for taking a chance on me and letting me become your Billy. 

I am truly humbled.” 

Dominik Bindl / Stringer (Getty Images)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

“I’m beyond thrilled and grateful that the show and everyone involved has been recognized for their hard work and dedication to this story. I still can’t believe we were able to get this show made, so it’s truly a dream to have it recognized in this way. I’d also like to say that any nomination for me is also a nomination for Jonathan Bailey - there is no Hawk without Tim.”

Joe Maher / Stringer

Natalie Portman, May December

“I am so grateful to the Golden Globes voters for recognizing Todd HaynesMay December for Best Picture Musical or Comedy. I am also so blown away to be nominated alongside my incredible costars, the brilliant Julianne Moore and the revelatory Charles Melton. It is our first feature at MountainA, the production company Sophie Mas and I started together, and it’s a dream to have this film celebrated that we love so much, made by a team we adore.” 

Melinda Sue Gordon

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

“I am honored by this Golden Globe nomination, standing alongside such remarkable performers. I am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with the incomparable Martin Scorsese and legendary Robert De Niro and am thankful for this entire cast and crew.  

The experience of collaborating with Lily Gladstone has been truly extraordinary.  She is the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation's history to life. 

This nomination is a reflection of a collaboration—a reminder of the transformative power that emerges from telling meaningful stories. Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for this recognition and acknowledging the tireless dedication of this entire team.”

Cindy Ord / Staff (Getty Images)

Emma Stone, Poor ThingsThe Curse

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film experience and to have our POOR THINGS family recognized together is a dream. Bella Baxter is my favorite character that I’ve ever had the honor of playing and the journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Bella’s freedom and joyous approach to every aspect of life was infectious and I’m so lucky I got to live for a little while in her vision of the world. To get to work alongside Mark, Willem and Ramy, with Tony, Ed, Andrew and all the other incredible cast and crew was pure and utter joy. And Yorgos Lanthimos — I’m eternally in awe of his vision, brilliance, collaboration and friendship.

And thank you for recognizing “The Curse.”  Nathan and Benny created a show that is a deeply uncomfortable and unique labor of love, along with the great folks at Showtime and A24, and it’s so wonderful to have our work acknowledged in this way. Feeling extremely bewildered and thankful for it all.”

JC Olivera/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, Air

"I am thrilled Artists Equity’s first film is nominated for best picture (musical or comedy), recognizing the value and importance of the entire collective effort. I hope every person whose name was on the call sheet, front and back, feels as validated by this as I feel grateful to have worked with them. " — Ben

 

"Thanks so much to the Golden Globes voters for acknowledging Artists Equity’s first movie. I’m really proud to be a part of this incredible cast and crew." — Matt

Araya Doheny / Contributor (Getty Images)

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

“This is a really wonderful honor to be recognized for this performance by the Golden Globes. I’m so proud of this film and humbled by the reaction. It’s been a joy to bring Paul Hunham to life and to see audiences love him as much as I do. And it’s a really wonderful honor for this film and cast and crew and director that I love so much. Thank you!”

Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

POOR THINGS was such a great collaboration and special film, it’s gratifying to see it nominated in so many categories. Portraying Dr. Godwin Baxter, a character who turns his pained past into compassion and hope has been a moving experience. I’m so happy to be a part of this film and celebrating with so many of my colleagues from it.  

Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

The actress reacted to her Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture nomination on her Instagram Story, writing alongside the praying hands emoji, "Thank you @goldenglobes, and congrats to the nominees."

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globe Nominations 2024: Stars React 

(Originally published July 9, 2022, at 5 a.m. PT)

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Grace’s Adoptive Mom Kristine Barnett Breaks Her Silence

2

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Has Anxiety Over Driving

3

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

4

Jesse Palmer Rushes From Golden Wedding as Wife Prepares to Give Birth

5

Love Is Blind’s Renee Sues Netflix Over “Red Flag” Fiancé