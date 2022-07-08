Kim Kardashian Shares Inside Look at Her and North West’s Parisian Adventure

After attending Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian and North West spent some time being tourists together in the City of Love as they visited the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and more.

By Emlyn Travis Jul 08, 2022 6:39 PMTags
Kim Kardashian and North West are enjoying the very best that Paris has to offer.  

After making waves together at Paris Fashion Week, the SKIMS founder, 41, provided a glimpse on Instagram into the other fun activities that she and her eldest daughter, 9, got up to while visiting the City of Love.  

The collection of photos feature the mother-daughter duo taking it all in at multiple works of art on what appears to be a private, after-hours tour of the Louvre. In another photo, Kim and North are joined by two friends as they gaze upon da Vinci's iconic portrait, the Mona Lisa

For their tourist experience, Kim wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket, leather skirt, tights, high-heeled boots and sunglasses. North added more of a hard-rock edge to her look, sporting a black hoodie, black jeans with designs drawn on them and a pair of black, platform crocs.  

Kim Kardashian and North West Step Out at Paris Fashion Week

Kim also shared a few snapshots from their museum adventure on her Instagram Story, including a selfie of the pair during their tour and an image of North cleverly posed so that her hand is touching the top of the stunning Louvre Pyramid.  

Instagram

But that wasn't the only landmark that the two fashion icons saw—Kim also posted an image of North and her friend in front of the sparkling Eiffel Tower as well.  

The Kardashians star has previously spoken about how much she adores getting the chance to see the world with her daughter. 

"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips," she tweeted on July 7. "And I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom." 

Scroll on to see more photos of the iconic mother-daughter duo living it up in the City of Love.  

Instagram
Museums with Mom

Kim Kardashian and North West paused for a quick selfie while on their museum tour. 

Instagram
Right to the Point

North showed off her punk rock ensemble as she adorably posed in front of the Louvre Pyramid. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Just Like Mom

Kim Kardashian and North West wore coordinating pinstriped looks at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bling Ring

The mother-daughter paired their edgy ensembles with matching chain nose rings and shades.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Backstage Access

North was by her mom's side as the SKIMS founder caught up with friend Olivier Rousteing backstage.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Family Affair

The pair were joined by Kris Jenner for the occasion. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Mama's Girl

North held Kim's hand as they walked up the stairs.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
VIPs

The pair sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the front row of the fashion show.

