Daisy Edgar-Jones Has the Best Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Song For Where the Crawdads Sing

Daisy Edgar-Jones is wonderstruck.
The 24-year-old discussed her upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing in a new interview and spoke about "Carolina," Taylor Swift's haunting new original song. It just so happens that the Normal People star is a huge Swiftie, and was over the moon to see the singer created the film's lead track.
Daisy told Elle UK, "If I'd told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I'm in...bonkers."
And the "All Too Well" singer was equally excited to work with Daisy. When Taylor announced the song on Instagram, she credited the likes of Daisy and Reese Witherspoon—who serves as the producer on the film with her company Hello Sunshine—as the reason why she was so eager to be part of the project.
"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book, I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," she wrote in a March 22 post. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."
Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens. It faollows the story of Kya—played by Daisy—an abandoned girl who raised herself in the North Carolina marshlands, who becomes a suspect in the murder of a local man.
Daisy also shared what it was like to work with the Legally Blonde star on set of the film. "I grew up watching Reese, so it was a big moment," she said. "She has such an amazing eye for complicated characters and stories that are predominantly female-led."
Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15.