Addison Rae's Mom Shares Cryptic Post About "Overwhelming" Personal Matters

Life in the spotlight may not be as easy as it seems.

For Sheri Easterling, being a mom to three kids including social media personality Addison Rae has brought countless memories and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

But while social media may paint a picture-perfect life, Sheri's latest cryptic post may prove that there's always more than what meets the eye.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 7. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is—and always will be—my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them."

Although fans may know Sheri as the supportive parent helping guide Addison's career, which includes a beauty and fragrance line, the 42-year-old made it clear what her priorities are. "My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay," she wrote. "Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."