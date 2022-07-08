Gentleman Jack Stars React to the Show's Cancelation After 2 Seasons

Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle spoke out after the HBO show was canceled following two seasons.

Gentleman Jack is hanging up their top hat after two seasons.

HBO announced July 8 that the series, starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will not return for a third season. The show's official Instagram confirmed the cancelation, writing in a bittersweet statement that they are "proud of the profound impact" the show has had on its viewers.

Jones, who played Anne Lister, added that the show hasn't just brought people together, it's also brought renewed attention to the real-life woman she portrayed. Lister now has a number of tributes dedicated to her across England, with her estates in Shibden becoming a major tourist site. "I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has," Jones wrote on Instagram. "It wasn't always the easiest job I've had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got."

Sophie, who played Anne's love interest Ann Walker, is just as proud of the work they did on the series, which highlighted the LGBTQ+ love story. 

The Best LGBTQ+ Shows of 2022

"What a privilege it has been to play Ann Walker and bring her and Anne Lister's extraordinary love story back to life," Rundle reflected on Instagram. "I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history. And I will be forever grateful to have been allowed to spend time in the eye wateringly talented orbits of [creator Sally Wainwright] and Suranne, and the incredible team of people who brought this story to your screens."

