Why Boy Meets World Recast Morgan After 2 Seasons

The Boy Meets World cast discussed actress Lily Nicksay's decision to quit the series after playing Morgan in the first two seasons of the show.

Being a child star is not all it's chalked up to be.

So the stars of ABC's Boy Meets World didn't blame Lily Nicksay when she decided to step away from the role of Morgan, Cory Matthews' little sister, in season three. "I think there was some issues that had to do with growing up," William "Rusty" Russ, who played family patriarch Alan Matthews, recently said of 1995 departure from the series on the Pod Meets World podcast. "I'm not sure she was very happy at the time and [creator] Michael Jacobs, to his credit, could see that. He decided what was best personally for her was to let her try something else, go somewhere else."

Will Friedle said they could sense Lily just "didn't want to be there," even though the cast agreed she was a good actress. 

But Danielle Fishel noted that starring in such a popular series is a big responsibility for a 6-year-old. "We were talking about the pressure," Danielle said. "You really have to want it."

Danielle continued, "I think eventually she just got to a point where she was like, ‘This isn't as fun as you guys all think it is.'"

Eventually, Lily was replaced by Lindsay Ridgeway in season three. But Lily didn't permanently leave the Boy Meets World universe—in 2017, both Lindsay and Lily appeared in Girl Meets World's final season as Aunt Morgan.

What's more, Lily continued acting, appearing in shows like The Mentalist and the 2000 movie The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

And she recently added another role to her resume: mom. She welcomed a baby boy, named Harris Banks Kennedy Gibson, in October. "Welcome to the world, wee one," she wrote on Instagram. "We couldn't be more in love with you, or more grateful that you're here. 

To see what the rest of the Boy Meets World cast has been up to since the show ended, keep reading here!

