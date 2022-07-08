Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of Morning Show Camera Assistant Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Jennifer Aniston is reeling over the death of a member of the Morning Show family.

On July 7, the actress shared a touching tribute to Erik Gunnar Mortensen, who worked as a camera assistant on the Apple TV series, after he was killed in a motorcycle accident.

"This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen," Aniston wrote in her Instagram Stories, alongside a picture of Gunnar and his family. "One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar."

Mortensen died on July 4 after being involved in a motorcycle crash on State Highway 74 in Southern California. According to a press release from the Riverside County Coroner's Office, he was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was 39 years old.