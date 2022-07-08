Shay Mitchell Shares Relatable Glimpse Into Life as a Mom of 2

Shay Mitchell is riding an emotional rollercoaster while enjoying double the love after welcoming baby No. 2.
On July 7, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a sweet Instagram selfie video of herself holding 1-month-old Rome Babel, her second daughter with partner Matte Babel, who is snuggled up to her mama wearing rainbow-patterned pajamas.
In the clip, Shay uses lyrics from Taylor Swift's 2012 song "22" to describe life as a mom of two. The video features the lyrics, "Yeah, we're happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time / It's miserable and magical, oh yeah."
Shay captioned her post, "All the things..."
Spotted in the background of the video: Shay and Matte's eldest daughter Atlas, 2, wearing a rainbow-colored dress, watching and dancing on a flight of stairs.
The actress gave birth to Rome in mid-May, a source close to the actress previously told E! News. Shay later wrote on Instagram that she named the baby Rome as a tribute to her late grandmother.
"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy," she wrote. "We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine."
Shay prepared Atlas for her new role of big sister by talking to her "about the baby coming for months," the source had said. When the siblings were first introduced, it was "an emotional moment" and now, Atlas is "already loving being an older sister," the insider added.
As for Shay, the actress is "doing really well" after her second pregnancy, which was "easier than the first," the insider said.
"She worked up until she gave birth and is already easing back into work," said the source, who made their comments days after Shay made an appearance at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at the Grove mall in Los Angeles, where she confirmed her newborn's arrival to E! News.
The insider added, "She is definitely enjoying her time at home and soaking in all of the first moments with the baby but has also been checking in on all of her brands. She's really driven and is also eager to get back to working out when she's cleared."