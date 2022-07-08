Shay Mitchell Shares Relatable Glimpse Into Life as a Mom of 2

Watch : Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell is riding an emotional rollercoaster while enjoying double the love after welcoming baby No. 2.

On July 7, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a sweet Instagram selfie video of herself holding 1-month-old Rome Babel, her second daughter with partner Matte Babel, who is snuggled up to her mama wearing rainbow-patterned pajamas.

In the clip, Shay uses lyrics from Taylor Swift's 2012 song "22" to describe life as a mom of two. The video features the lyrics, "Yeah, we're happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time / It's miserable and magical, oh yeah."

Shay captioned her post, "All the things..."

Spotted in the background of the video: Shay and Matte's eldest daughter Atlas, 2, wearing a rainbow-colored dress, watching and dancing on a flight of stairs.

The actress gave birth to Rome in mid-May, a source close to the actress previously told E! News. Shay later wrote on Instagram that she named the baby Rome as a tribute to her late grandmother.