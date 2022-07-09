Who Do You Think Is the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Killer? Vote Here!

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Given that the killer is trying very hard to set Mabel, Charles and Oliver up for the crime, perhaps season one villain Jan (Amy Ryan) has returned to exact her revenge, and poor Bunny was a casualty in it.

Or, could the murderer be a character we have yet to see? After all, in episode three, Bunny gets a mysterious phone call from someone inquiring about her painting. Plus, Ivan mentions that Bunny met with a "friend" for lunch the day before her death.

With all that in mind, who do you think is the Only Murders in the Building season two killer?