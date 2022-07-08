The Virgin River Trailer Is Proof Season 4 Is Messier Than Ever

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Mel is looking for the silver lining as she gets ready to welcome a baby.

In the season four trailer of Virgin River, released July 8, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is looking forward to her future as a mother—even though she doesn't know who the father of her child is.

Of course, there are only two possible options: Mark (Daniel Gillies), her deceased husband, or Jack (Martin Henderson), the local bar owner, who Mel reconciled with in the season three finale. Jack knows there's a chance he may not be the father, but remains supportive and excited to potentially start a family with Mel—which is why he doesn't want to get a paternity test. "I can't do that right now," Jack tells Mel. "Because if we find out that Mark's the father, it could change the way I feel about the baby."

Making matters worse, Jack's father returns to Virgin River, bringing up old issues and causing Jack to start drinking again. "If I can't have a relationship with my own father," he says. "What kind of dad am I going to be?"

As for the rest of the Virgin River residents, well, it's just as complicated.