The Virgin River Trailer Is Proof Season 4 Is Messier Than Ever

Mel is looking for the silver lining as she gets ready to welcome a baby.
In the season four trailer of Virgin River, released July 8, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is looking forward to her future as a mother—even though she doesn't know who the father of her child is.
Of course, there are only two possible options: Mark (Daniel Gillies), her deceased husband, or Jack (Martin Henderson), the local bar owner, who Mel reconciled with in the season three finale. Jack knows there's a chance he may not be the father, but remains supportive and excited to potentially start a family with Mel—which is why he doesn't want to get a paternity test. "I can't do that right now," Jack tells Mel. "Because if we find out that Mark's the father, it could change the way I feel about the baby."
Making matters worse, Jack's father returns to Virgin River, bringing up old issues and causing Jack to start drinking again. "If I can't have a relationship with my own father," he says. "What kind of dad am I going to be?"
As for the rest of the Virgin River residents, well, it's just as complicated.
Hope (Annette O'Toole) continues to recover from her near-fatal car accident, with Netflix teasing that "the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc [Tim Matheson]."
Meanwhile, Brie (Zibby Allen) finds herself growing closer to Mike (Marco Grazzini) in her journey to prove Brady's innocence, and Preacher (Colin Lawrence) starts dating again, while holding out hope he can reunite with Christopher and Paige.
Who knew a small town could have so much drama?
Season four of Virgin River premieres July 20.