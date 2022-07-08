Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Break Up One Year After Engagement

Watch : Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are dunzo.

The Jersey Shore star and the lash technician have called it quits and ended their engagement, a source close to Ronnie exclusively confirms to E! News. Though the two have had "a pattern of breaking up and getting back together," the insider says that Ronnie remains "level-headed" amid the latest split.

The source notes, "Ron has worked hard on his mental health and has stayed sober."

On July 6, Ronnie re-shared a series of cryptic quotes on his Instagram Stories, including one reading: "Unfortunately, karma is gonna hit some of y'all for breaking people who had nothing but good intentions for you."

"I'm proud of my heart," another post read. "It's been played, stabbed, cheated, burned and broken, but somehow still works."

The breakup comes one year after Ronnie proposed to Saffire on a beach in Los Angeles. The reality star popped the question with a $150,000 diamond ring that he designed alongside Layna Friedman Jewelers Beverly Hills.