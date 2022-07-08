Daredevil Favorites Reportedly Starring in Hawkeye Spin-Off

The upcoming Hawkeye spin-off is turning into a MCU family reunion.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, have joined the cast of Echo, starring Hawkeye's Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Cox played the titular role on Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. D'Onofrio played crime lord Kingpin (a.k.a. Wilson Fisk) on the first and third seasons of the series.
After the cancelation of the series, the actors reprised their roles, albeit separately, in different Marvel projects.
Cox made a much-ballyhooed cameo on 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in a scene alongside Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).
Meanwhile, D'Onofrio as appeared as Kingpin in two episodes of Hawkeye. He fought with Lopez in the season finale after she found out he was responsible for the death of her beloved uncle, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).
According to the streamer, Echo "follows Maya Lopez as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her and she returns to her hometown to reconnect with her Native American roots."
The reunion between Cox and D'Onofrio isn't just highly-anticipated for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cox himself has been longing to share the screen with his former co-star again.
"I am hoping that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we've done in the past was tremendous fun to do," Cox told The Hollywood Reporter in February, "and he's such an incredible actor."
So, what does this all mean?
For starters, it's the latest indicator that Marvel is eager to include characters from now-defunct Netflix shows (think Jessica Jones and Luke Cage) into their new Disney+ properties.
When shows like Jones and Cage were pulled from Netflix in February, their rights were reverted back to Disney. Basically, don't be surprised to see the return of The Punisher sometime soon!
Until then, we'll eagerly anticipate the Daredevil and Kingpin reunion when Echo premieres on Disney+ sometime in 2023.