Kylie Jenner Slams Alleged Instacart Worker for “Lying” About Hearing Son Cry Inside Her Home

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi REACT to Viral TikTok Sound

Kylie Jenner is not eating this story up.

In fact, the Kardashians star clapped back after a TikTok user said he delivered groceries to her home.

User Pablo Tamayo, who has more than 400,000 followers on the app, posted a video this week saying he delivered an order to Kylie while working for Instacart. The user said he picked up a $12 pack of pepperoni from the high-end grocery store Erewhon in West Hollywood and drove it to her home in the Los Angeles area, which he said he recognized from photos online.

"This bitch could have paid me more," Pablo, 20, said in his video, which was filmed from his car. "It's under the name of Ashton, so I'm guessing it's for her assistant or something."

He said he was instructed not to leave the delivery outside but "that I have to call and I have to go through the gate."

The video showed Pablo walking up to a residence and asking a person there, "Is this Kylie Jenner's house?" The clip then cut back to Pablo in his car.