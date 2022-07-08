Kylie Jenner Slams Alleged Instacart Worker for “Lying” About Hearing Son Cry Inside Her Home

Kylie Jenner is not eating this story up.
In fact, the Kardashians star clapped back after a TikTok user said he delivered groceries to her home.
User Pablo Tamayo, who has more than 400,000 followers on the app, posted a video this week saying he delivered an order to Kylie while working for Instacart. The user said he picked up a $12 pack of pepperoni from the high-end grocery store Erewhon in West Hollywood and drove it to her home in the Los Angeles area, which he said he recognized from photos online.
"This bitch could have paid me more," Pablo, 20, said in his video, which was filmed from his car. "It's under the name of Ashton, so I'm guessing it's for her assistant or something."
He said he was instructed not to leave the delivery outside but "that I have to call and I have to go through the gate."
The video showed Pablo walking up to a residence and asking a person there, "Is this Kylie Jenner's house?" The clip then cut back to Pablo in his car.
"I just went in Kylie's house," he said, noting that he was greeted by a man who walked him past the gate and "through this little pathway with like a river beneath it."
While Pablo said that he was told to leave the delivery by the front door, he got to "look into the whole house" before leaving. "I see all these assistants, all these maids and s--t," he shared, before referencing Kylie's 4-year-old daughter and her newborn son. "I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."
And though Pablo wrote that he "CANNOT MAKE THIS S--T UP" in the video's caption, Kylie poked holes in his story over on her own TikTok page.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video of herself making a salami and pepperoni sandwich on July 7 and took to the comment section to seemingly address Pablo's post, though she didn't mention him by name.
"no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry," Kylie said in since-deleted messages captured by E! News. "i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"
She also addressed fans who simply wanted to know more about the sandwich she was eating, writing, "Recipe coming soon lol."
And to users who may have missed all the drama, Kylie commented on her same video with another message. "if you don't know what i'm talking about," she said, "just carry on."
The video showed her zooming in on sandwiches she was making for herself and Travis Scott, before taking a bite of her creation. Pablo later posted pictures of their meal and wrote, "ur welcome travis."
E! News has reached out to Pablo and Instacart for comment on Kylie's message, but hasn't heard back.