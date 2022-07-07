Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."

Malti—whose face is covered with a white heart emoji—also appears to be wearing a light pink jacket in the pic, which showed Priyanka keeping her little one close in a gray baby carrier.

Priyanka's baby girl also seems to already love the outdoors. On the actress' Instagram Story, she reposted a video of her trip to Lake Tahoe with Nick and their close friends, along with Malti, who appeared to be safely wrapped and hidden away in a blanket.