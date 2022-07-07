Jessa Duggar Claps Back on Claim She Was Snubbed at Sister Jill Duggar's Baby Shower

Watch : Jessa Duggar SLAMS Snub Rumors From Jill's Baby Shower

A feud between Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar? Don't count on it.

On July 7, Jessa shut down speculation that there's drama between herself and her older sister, who is currently expecting another child with husband Derick Dillard.

It all went down after their cousin Amy King hosted a baby shower for Jill and shared photos from the event on Instagram on July 7. Though Jessa was noticeably absent from the pics, she commented, "It was so fun celebrating this new life!" The remark prompted one Instagram user to question why Jessa wasn't included in any group shots despite her attendance, to which the Counting On alum replied, "Please let's not assume there's a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do."

After another user claimed that none of Jill's siblings were at the event, Jessa responded, "These rumors make me angry, and I'm here to put a stop to it. The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true."

The 29-year-old went on to confirm she was at the shower, but admitted that "pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip."