Jessa Duggar Claps Back on Claim She Was Snubbed at Sister Jill Duggar's Baby Shower

A feud between Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar? Don't count on it.
On July 7, Jessa shut down speculation that there's drama between herself and her older sister, who is currently expecting another child with husband Derick Dillard.
It all went down after their cousin Amy King hosted a baby shower for Jill and shared photos from the event on Instagram on July 7. Though Jessa was noticeably absent from the pics, she commented, "It was so fun celebrating this new life!" The remark prompted one Instagram user to question why Jessa wasn't included in any group shots despite her attendance, to which the Counting On alum replied, "Please let's not assume there's a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do."
After another user claimed that none of Jill's siblings were at the event, Jessa responded, "These rumors make me angry, and I'm here to put a stop to it. The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true."
The 29-year-old went on to confirm she was at the shower, but admitted that "pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip."
"Summertime is busy and you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules. Anyone with more than one adult kid should know that," she continued. "My mom and all of us sisters + SIL love her dearly and she knows that!"
The former TLC star also argued that while "baby showers are a blast, they're not the only time family members get together and hang out."
"We spend plenty of time together even if there aren't photos circulating on the internet to prove it," she wrote, noting that "not every gathering has to be a photo op."
Jessa added, "Quit spreading hate. She has family support—stop this nonsense."
Amy, who has been outspoken about Jessa and Jill's brother Josh Duggar amid his child pornography trial, also set the record straight on where the sisters stand. "We had a beautiful turn out and enjoyed just being in the moment!" she wrote, explaining that what she posted was only a handful of pictures taken at the shower. "There wasn't any drama and Jill was glowing!"
While Jill, 31, seems to have nothing but love for Jessa, her relationship with their father Jim Bob Duggar is a bit more complicated. In May, E! News obtained court documents which included quotes Jill gave to a psychologist describing how Jim Bob exhibited "pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary" behavior after she began making family decisions that did not necessarily align with the Duggar patriarch's views.
"We occasionally text on a family group thread, but I don't feel comfortable being around him and just hanging out," read the documents, which stated that Jill's evaluation took place in April 2021. "It isn't good for my mental health right now."
E! News reached out to Jim Bob for comment at the time but didn't hear back.
Last year, Jill shared that she hadn't visited the Duggar family home in "a couple years," explaining that she and Derick, 33, instead decided to "prioritize our mental, emotional health and all of that."
She said in a video on her YouTube channel, "Our threshold—we like to call it—is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us, with a lot going on in our own lives."