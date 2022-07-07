Exclusive

How Meghan Trainor Feels About Writing Sexier Songs With Her Brothers

By Paige Strout Jul 07, 2022 10:43 PMTags
TVMusicCelebrity FamiliesExclusivesShowsCelebritiesMeghan TrainorDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Mom Inspired New Music

Meghan Trainor's latest album may be her sexiest yet thanks to some surprising collaborators: her brothers Ryan and Justin Trainor.

And, as she admitted, that wasn't awkward at all. Take, for instance, her upcoming song "Dance About It."

"It's like, 'Let's just like hookup and have a good night,'" she explained on E! News' Daily Pop on July 7 of the lyrics. "And I'm like, 'God, I'm writing this with my bros.' But it's just like normal for us. We're just writing songs, telling stories."

And while some songs are steamy, others are a bit more serious, like "Bad For Me," about a difficult relationship with a family member. It's a song she's happy to see others can relate to  

"I like when people take it into their own world and their own life situations," Meghan told Justin Sylvester. "On TikTok, I see a lot of people telling their stories in it. It makes me emotional and makes me feel like, 'Oh, it's important that we put this out.'"

photos
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara: Romance Rewind

Being a mom to 17-month old Riley with husband Daryl Sabara has also poured over into her music.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

"One song's 'Don't I Make It Look Easy,'" she said, "and I talk about how we post on social media, how easy our life is. We don't post the bad. And I'm like, 'Don't I make being a mom, a hardworking mom look easy?' That's what I'm really talking about. But also, social media's a lie.

Check out the full interview above.

Meghan's new album Takin' It Back comes out October 21.

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

2

TikToker Ophelia Nichols Shares How Husband Said Goodbye to Late Son

3

Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up With Joseph Quinn

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

2

TikToker Ophelia Nichols Shares How Husband Said Goodbye to Late Son

3

Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up With Joseph Quinn

4

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

5

Hilarie Burton Honors Co-Star Bevin Prince After Husband's Death