Allow Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Mediterranean Vacation to Inspire Your Next Trip

It's nothing but smooth sailing for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.
The Stranger Things star, 18, and her boyfriend, 20, appeared more in love than ever while boating off the coast of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.
In photos from the couple's adventure on the high seas, Millie can be seen laughing as she sports a gray bikini, sunglasses and matching gray baseball cap. Jake, who is the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, opted for a pair of red swim trunks, a blue polo and a white snapback.
The pair's island getaway comes just two months after they enjoyed a trip to Barcelona together back in May. Millie shared a collection of pics from their vacation in a sweet Instagram post, which included photos of the pair kissing in front of La Sagrada Familia, with the caption "te amo," which translates to "I love you."
Jake similarly commemorated the trip by posting snapshots of the pair sharing a kiss on a dock.
As he wrote, "Alexa play late night talking by Harry styles."
Millie and Jake's relationship has only gotten stronger since they first sparked romance rumors back in spring 2021.
Since then, the pair have gone on to sport matching looks at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March and, most recently, returned to the red carpet together for the season four premiere of Stranger Things on May 14.
Later that month, Millie shared a throwback, behind-the-scenes photo of her, Jake, and Finn Wolfhard—who plays her character Eleven's on-screen love interest Mike—spending time together on the set of Stranger Things.
She hilariously captioned the pic, "when two worlds collide."