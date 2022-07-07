Allow Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Mediterranean Vacation to Inspire Your Next Trip

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown & BF Jake Bongiovi Pack on PDA in Barcelona

It's nothing but smooth sailing for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star, 18, and her boyfriend, 20, appeared more in love than ever while boating off the coast of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

In photos from the couple's adventure on the high seas, Millie can be seen laughing as she sports a gray bikini, sunglasses and matching gray baseball cap. Jake, who is the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, opted for a pair of red swim trunks, a blue polo and a white snapback.

The pair's island getaway comes just two months after they enjoyed a trip to Barcelona together back in May. Millie shared a collection of pics from their vacation in a sweet Instagram post, which included photos of the pair kissing in front of La Sagrada Familia, with the caption "te amo," which translates to "I love you."

Jake similarly commemorated the trip by posting snapshots of the pair sharing a kiss on a dock.